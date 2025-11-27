24 hours in pictures, 27 November 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
People walk near the new Buzz Lightyear balloon during Macy’s Balloon Inflation 2025 on November 26, 2025 in New York City. This year will be the 99th annual marching of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, and will feature a new Mario and Buzz Lightyear balloons and a LABUBU float, among others. (Photo by Adam Gray/Getty Images)
A mahout rides on painted elephant as they march during a procession near the Grand Palace to pay their respects to Thailand’s former queen Sirikit in Bangkok on November 27, 2025. (Photo by Chanakarn Laosarakham / AFP)
The Marksmen aerobatic team from South Africa performs during the Aero Asia 2025 in Zhuhai, in southern China’s Guangdong province on November 27, 2025. Aero Asia 2025 is an international aviation and aerospace exhibition that runs between November 27 and 30. (Photo by Hector RETAMAL / AFP)
A model showcases fashion by Koi Sarmien Designs at Malboro Place in Johannesburg, 26 November 2025. Picture: Nigel Sivbanda/The Citizen
A view of heavy traffic at a major roadway in Moscow, Russia, 26 November 2025. More than 8.7 million vehicles are registered in Moscow and the surrounding region. Picture: EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY
Colombia’s Catalina Duque is crowned the 63rd Miss International Pageant 2025 in Tokyo on November 27, 2025. (Photo by Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP)
Firemen get ready after a major fire swept through several apartment blocks at the Wang Fuk Court residential estate in Hong Kong’s Tai Po district on November 27, 2025. Hong Kong firefighters were scouring a still-burning apartment complex for hundreds of missing people on November 27, a day after the blaze tore through the high-rises, killing at least 44. (Photo by Dale DE LA REY / AFP)
Tsakani Matlala at the Parliamentary Ad Hoc Committee inquiry into alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system at Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Facility on November 27, 2025 in Pretoria, South Africa. The inquiry was set up to probe political interference, leadership failures, and internal dysfunction in the South African Police Service (SAPS) with a particular focus on allegations raised by Lt Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi about interference within the police command on July 6th. (Photo by Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu)
Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala and his legal team share some light moment at the Parliamentary Ad Hoc Committee inquiry into alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system at Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Facility on November 27, 2025 in Pretoria, South Africa. The inquiry was set up to probe political interference, leadership failures, and internal dysfunction in the South African Police Service (SAPS) with a particular focus on allegations raised by Lt Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi about interference within the police command on July 6th. (Photo by Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu)
Black Friday signs displayed at Fourways Mall, north of Johannesburg, 27 November 2025. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen
Guinea Bissau Army general Horta N’Tam is sworn in as the transition leader and the leader of the High Command in Bissau on November 27, 2025. The Guinea-Bissau military appointed a general as the country’s new leader Thursday for one year, a day after seizing power and arresting the president of the coup-prone west African nation. “I have just been sworn in to lead the High Command,” General Horta N’Tam declared after taking the oath of office in a ceremony at the military’s headquarters, AFP journalists observed. Dozens of heavily armed soldiers were deployed at the scene. (Photo by Patrick MEINHARDT / AFP)
MORE: 24 hours in pictures, 26 November 2025