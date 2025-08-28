24 hours in pictures, 28 August 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
Micheline Du Toit, also known as Cashmere Tart, poses for a photograph, 28 August 2025, at Comic Con Africa, at the Joburg Expo Centre in Nasrec. Comic Con Africa is Africa’s largest multi-genre pop culture, cosplay, gaming, and fan festival. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Ukrainian rescuers work at the site of a Russian strike on a five-storey residential building in Kyiv, Ukraine, 28 August 2025, amid the ongoing Russian invasion. At least 14 people were killed, including 3 children, and 38 were injured in Kyiv, as Russia launched an overnight attack over Ukraine with 598 drones and 31 missiles, according to the State Emergency Service. Picture: EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO
A picture taken from a station of Dubai’s Palm Monorail, shows traffic on a road in Palm Jumeirah on August 28, 2025. The monorail connects the Palm Jumeirah to the mainland, with a planned further extension to the Red Line of the Dubai Metro. The line, which is the first monorail in the Middle East opened in April 2009. (Photo by FADEL SENNA / AFP)
Amber Lee Hughes appears at Johannesburg High Court for verdict on August 28, 2025 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The former school teacher was found guilty of the premeditated murder and rape of her ex-partner’s daughter, Nada-Jane Challita’s (4). (Photo by Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo)
A view of historic Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib, the final resting place of the founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak, submerged after rising flood water in river Ravi, in Naorwal district in Punjab province, Pakistan, 28 August 2025. The crisis, which has led to the evacuation of over 174,000 people and has killed some 799 nationwide, was caused by monsoon rains and, according to Pakistani authorities, aggravated by India’s release of water from two dams. Picture: EPA/RAHAT DAR
Supporters of Tanzania’s ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) party wave flags during a rally marking the official launch of the party’s campaign in Dar es Salaam, on August 28, 2025, ahead of the Tanzanian general election. Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan opened her campaign on Thursday for presidential and legislative elections scheduled for October in the East African country, which are expected to be unopposed following the disqualification of a rival. The Tanzanian opposition and human rights NGOs denounce political repression by the government, which they accuse of falling back into the authoritarian practices of her predecessor, John Magufuli (2015-2021). (Photo by Ericky Boniphace / AFP)
Sibusiso Zitha appears at Johannesburg High Court on August 28, 2025 in Johannesburg, South Africa. It is reported that Zitha fatally stabbed Thembekile Letlape, his former girlfriend during a violent argument at a house in Fourways. (Photo by Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo)
Laborers hold smoke flares as they shout slogans during a protest outside the parliament building in Jakarta, Indonesia, 28 August 2025. Hundreds of protesters stage a rally demanding demanding better employment law and fair wages. Picture: EPA/MAST IRHAM
Protesters clash with the police during a protest outside the parliament building in Jakarta, Indonesia, 28 August 2025. More than a thousand of protesters staged a rally against housing allowance for the parliament members. Picture: EPA/MAST IRHAM
A demonstrator runs through teargas during a labour union protest for improving working conditions, near the Parliament in Jakarta on August 28, 2025. (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA / AFP)
South Africa’s Jo-Ane du Plessis competes in the Javelin Women event of the Diamond League athletics meeting “Weltklasse” at the Letzigrund stadium in Zurich, on August 28, 2025. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)
(From L) US Christian Coleman competes to win next to Jamaica’s Ackeem Blake and South Africa’s Akani Simbine during the 100m Men event of the Diamond League athletics meeting “Weltklasse” at the Letzigrund stadium in Zurich, on August 28, 2025. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)
