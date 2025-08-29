Multimedia

Home » Multimedia

PICTURES: Sneak peak at top Wildlife Photo Awards

Picture of Michel Bega

Compiled by Michel Bega

Multimedia Editor

4 minute read

29 August 2025

10:00 am

RELATED ARTICLES

We bring you a ‘sneak peek’ of some of the highly commended images awarded in the sixty-first Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition.

wildlife photo awards

A dramatic stand-off between a lion and a cobra, captured in Serengeti National Park, Tanzania. Picture: Gabriella Comi

The Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition is the world’s leading and most prestigious nature photography competition and touring exhibition.

These images have been selected from a record-breaking over 60 000 entries across 113 countries and territories by an international jury of experts.

The images will join a total of 100 photographs in an exhibition at the Natural History Museum, London, from Friday 17 October 2025.

The winning images will be revealed on 14 October.

Pictures courtesey of The Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition.

wildlife photo awards
The morning light frames the amber eyes of a male coyote within the black-tipped tail of a female. This photograph was captured at Bernal Heights Park, California, USA. It received a highly commended award in the 11-14 years category. Picture: Parham Pourahmad
wildlife photo awards
A red deer stag as it gives a mighty bellow during the autumn rut in Bradgate Park, UK. This image was highly commended in the 10 years and younger category. Picture: Jamie Smart
wildlife photo awards
A hard-working potter wasp mid-flight with caterpillar prey for its young, photographed in Goalpara, Assam, India. Picture: Bidyut Kalita
wildlife photo awards
A solitary Asian elephant navigating a waste disposal site in Sri Lanka. Highly Commended in the Photojournalism category. Picture: Lakshitha Karunarathna
wildlife photo awards
The clouds reflected in salt ponds that span San Francisco Bay. Highly Commended in the Wetlands: The Bigger Picture category. Picture: Jassen Todorov
wildlife photo awards
Fruit bats leave their roost in the ruins of a historical monument in Banda, Maharashtra, India. Picture: Sitaram Raul
wildlife photo awards
A brown-throated three-toed sloth clinging tightly to a barbed wire fence post in El Tanque, San Carlos, Alajuela, Costa Rica. Picture: Emmanuel Tardy
wildlife photo awards
A group of cheetahs after they’ve caught a Gunther’s dik-dik in Samburu National Reserve, Kenya. Highly Commended in the Behaviour: Mammals category. Picture: Marina Cano
wildlife photo awards
Fledgling emperor penguin chicks walk along the edge of an ice shelf in Atka Bay, Antarctica. Highly Commended in the Animals in their Environment category. Picture: Bertie Gregory
wildlife photo awards
A greater flamingo in the act of scratching its head with one of its unmistakably long legs. Photographed in Pont de Gau, Camargue, France. Highly commended in the15 to 17 years category. Picture: Leana Kuster

MORE VIDEO/PICTURES: Environmental activists march to kick polluters out of Africa

Read more on these topics

gallery News Today photography pictures

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Education Last chance: Grade 1 and 8 applications in Gauteng close tonight
News SA buried more 30 to 34-year-olds than people aged 90 and above in 2022
Courts Amber-Lee Hughes found guilty of murder and rape
Betway PSL Al-Ahly begin search for Riveiro’s replacement – reports
Politics Was the ANCYL whipped into order over National Dialogue ‘tea party’ comments?

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp