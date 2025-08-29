PICTURES: Sneak peak at top Wildlife Photo Awards

The Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition is the world’s leading and most prestigious nature photography competition and touring exhibition.
These images have been selected from a record-breaking over 60 000 entries across 113 countries and territories by an international jury of experts.
The images will join a total of 100 photographs in an exhibition at the Natural History Museum, London, from Friday 17 October 2025.
The winning images will be revealed on 14 October.
Pictures courtesey of The Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition.
