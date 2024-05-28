24 hours in pictures, 28 May 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

An elderly voter casts his vote during the special voting day of the 2024 general election at a church in Alexandra township in Johannesburg, South Africa, 28 May 2024. Special voting allows those who are not able to vote on the main voting day to cast their ballot the day before. South Africans go to the polls on 29 May for the elections that come 30 years after the end of Apartheid and the first free and fair elections in the country. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK