24 hours in pictures, 28 May 2024
Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
An elderly voter casts his vote during the special voting day of the 2024 general election at a church in Alexandra township in Johannesburg, South Africa, 28 May 2024. Special voting allows those who are not able to vote on the main voting day to cast their ballot the day before. South Africans go to the polls on 29 May for the elections that come 30 years after the end of Apartheid and the first free and fair elections in the country. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, including pictures of South Africans casting special votes in the elections, a horseman training a horse during sunset in Sana’a, Yemen, former U.S. President Donald Trump in the courtroom for his hush money trial and People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) protesting for veganism in Hyderabad.
A horseman training a horse is silhouetted while waiting for customers during sunset in Sana’a, Yemen, 27 May 2024. Equestrians bring their horses out onto the al-Sabeen square in the Houthis-controlled Sana’a, to give rides to customers. Picture: EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB
A man wearing a Super Mustache costume rides a motorcycle during a march in support of President of Venezuela Nicolás Maduro, in Caracas, Venezuela, 27 May 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/Rayner Peña R
Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump sits in the courtroom for his hush money trial at the Supreme Court of the State of New York in New York, USA, 28 May 2024. Trump is facing 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels during his 2016 presidential campaign. Picture: EPA-EFE/Andrew Kelly / POOL
Britain’s Liberal Democrat party Leader Ed Davey (R) and Westmorland and Lonsdale MP Tim Farron, pose for a photo during a Liberal Democrat general election campaign, at Lake Windermere, in north west England, on May 28, 2024. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)
Protesters react during the passing of the controversial bill outside of the Legislative Yuan building in Taipei, Taiwan, 28 May 2024. The controversial bills proposed by opposition parties’ will give the Legislature more authority to oversee the executive branch of government. Picture: EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO
A surfer rides a wave while enjoying a sunny morning in San Sebastian, Spain’s Basque Country, 28 May 2024. The Basque Country will experience clear skies and a rise in temperatures throughout the day. Picture: EPA-EFE/JAVIER ETXEZARRETA
Party representatives from the ANC (African National Congress) man their party desk as they wait for voters to cast their votes during the special voting day of the 2024 general election at a church in Alexandra township in Johannesburg, South Africa, 28 May 2024. Special voting allows those who are not able to vote on the main voting day to cast their ballot the day before. South Africans go to the polls on 29 May for the elections that come 30 years after the end of Apartheid and the first free and fair elections in the country. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
Crimson clovers (Trifolium incarnatum) bloom in a field near Kezmarok, near the Tatra Mountains, eastern Slovakia, 28 May 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/Grzegorz Momot
Demonstrators hold an effigy representing Russian President Vladimir Putin in prison clothing as they protest against Franco-Russian nuclear collaboration in front of the city hall in Muenster, western Germany, where the French President is expected to accept the International Westphalian Peace Prize, on May 28, 2024, on the last day of his three-day State visit to Germany. (Photo by INA FASSBENDER / AFP)
Activists of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) wear dinosaur costumes as they protest for veganism in Hyderabad on May 28, 2024. (Photo by NOAH SEELAM / AFP)
Members of the Pisinai Danyero church pray on a hill overlooking the city’s skyline in Johannesburg on May 28, 2024, the day ahead of the South African elections scheduled for May 29, 2024. (Photo by Michele Spatari / AFP)
Smoke billows following Israeli strikes in Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip on May 28, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas militant group. The UN Security Council was set to convene an emergency meeting on May 28 over an Israeli strike that killed dozens in a displaced persons camp in Rafah, as three European countries were slated to formally recognise a Palestinian state. (Photo by Eyad BABA / AFP)
A worker looks at a wooden boat under construction at a traditional shipyard in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, 28 May 2024. According to the latest report from the Indonesian government’s statistics office (BPS), Aceh is the Indonesian province with the largest number of fishing ports in the country. Picture: EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK
Demonstrators protesting the “foreign influence” law crowd outside the parliament building in central Tbilisi on May 28, 2024. Georgian lawmakers geared up on May 28, 2024 to overturn a presidential veto and push through a controversial “foreign influence” bill that opponents say will place onerous restrictions on foreign-funded NGOs and derail the country’s path to the European Union. (Photo by Vano SHLAMOV / AFP)
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky (C) stands with Belgian Defense Minister Ludivine Dedonder (L) and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo (R) ahead of a meeting with pilots, Belgian instructors and maintenance team of F-16 fighter aircraft at the Melsbroek military airport, in Brussels, Belgium, 28 May 2024. Zelensky visits Belgium to ink the latest in a string of security accords with Western allies. The two leaders discussed, among other things, Belgium’s military support to Ukraine and the signing of a bilateral security agreement, including the supply of F-16 fighter jets as part of the security agreement. Picture: EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET
This aerial photograph shows damaged houses after cyclone Remal’s landfall in Patuakhali on May 28, 2024. Cyclone Remal, which made landfall in low-lying Bangladesh and neighbouring India on May 26 evening with fierce gales and crashing waves, left at least 21 people dead, destroyed thousands of homes, smashed seawalls and flooded cities across the two countries. (Photo by Munir Uz Zaman / AFP)
