24 hours in pictures, 29 March 2024
Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.
Penitents of the “Hermandad de Jesus Yacente” brotherhood light their candles in a procession during Holy Week in the northwestern Spanish city of Zamora on March 28, 2024. Christian believers around the world mark the Holy Week of Easter in celebration of the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ. (Photo by CESAR MANSO / AFP)
Tanzanian driver Yasin Nasser loses control of his Ford Fiesta Mk II with Ugandan co-driver Ali Katumba during the World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally Kenya Special Stage 7 (SS7) in Naivasha, on March 29, 2024. (Photo by LUIS TATO / AFP)
Emergency services and rescue workers attend to the site of a bus crash in the Mamatlakala mountain pass in Limpopo province, South Africa, 29 March 2024. According to South Africa’s transport ministry, 45 people died in the crash after the bus the previous day drove of a bridge. The bus was carrying passengers from Botswana to town of Moria for a local Easter religious gathering. Picture: EPA-EFE/Shiraaz Mohamed
Pope Francis prays during the mass of the Passion of the Lord on Good Friday as part of the Holy Week celebrations, at St Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican on March 29, 2024. (Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP)
The legionnaires stand at the Plaza de San Francisco to accompany the Brotherhood of Charity, which has been suspended due to rain, in Cordoba, southern Spain, 28 March 2024. Picture EPA-EFE/RAFA ALCAIDE
Penitents of the “Cristo Salvador” (Christ the Savior) brotherhood take part in the Holy Week procession on the beach in Valencia on March 29, 2024. Christian believers around the world mark the Holy Week of Easter in celebration of the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ. (Photo by JOSE JORDAN / AFP)
People watch the re-enactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday in San Fernando, Pampanga province on March 29, 2024. (Photo by JAM STA ROSA / AFP)
A boy holds up an assault rifle and chants slogans with others during a pro-Palestinian and anti-Israel rally outside al-Saleh mosque in the Huthi-held capital Sanaa on March 29, 2024 amid the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. (Photo by MOHAMMED HUWAIS / AFP)
Two women dressed as mermaids swim among fish at the Guadalajara Zoo in Guadalajara, Mexico, 28 March 2024. During the Holy Week and Easter vacations, the Guadalajara Zoo presents as part of its attractions a show in which women characterized as mythical mermaids coexist with visitors in the aquarium. Picture: EPA-EFE/FRANCISCO GUASCO
People block streets during a protest against the kidnapping and murder of the minor Camila Gomez in the municipality of Taxco, Mexico, 28 March 2024. The abduction and subsequent murder of an 8-year-old girl in the city of Taxco de Alarcon provoked protests and lynching by members of the community of the individuals identified as the alleged perpetrators. Picture: EPA-EFE/JOSE LUIS DE LA CRUZ
The sculptural fountain ‘The Apollo Basin’ by French sculptor Jean-Baptiste Tuby is seen at the end of restoration works in the Gardens of the Palace of Versailles, west of Paris, France, 29 March 2024. The gardens of the Chateau de Versailles will be the host venue for equestrian events and the modern pentathlon at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and Paralympic Games. The Apollo Fountain is presented after a year of restoration marking the launch of the new season of Grandes Eaux Musicales. Picture: EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON
A model displays a creation from the Moe Ho collection by He Mengmeng during China Fashion week in Beijing on March 29, 2024. (Photo by WANG Zhao / AFP)
A member of the Nazareno brotherhood carries an image of Jesus Christ as he participates in “Los Cristos” (The Christs) procession in Izalco, 60 km west of San Salvador, on March 28, 2024. (Photo by Marvin RECINOS / AFP)
