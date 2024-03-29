24 hours in pictures, 29 March 2024

Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.

Penitents of the “Hermandad de Jesus Yacente” brotherhood light their candles in a procession during Holy Week in the northwestern Spanish city of Zamora on March 28, 2024. Christian believers around the world mark the Holy Week of Easter in celebration of the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ. (Photo by CESAR MANSO / AFP)