24 hours in pictures, 1 September 2023

Sheets used by residents to escape the fire hang from the windows of the gutted 80 Albert Street building, where at least 73 people died in a fire, in downtown Johannesburg, South Africa, 01 September 2023. According to Emergency Management Services spokesman Robert Mulaudzi, at least 73 people have died and 52 people were injured in a building fire early morning on 31 August. An investigation into the cause of the fire has been opened as mopping-up operations continue throughout the day. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK