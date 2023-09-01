24 hours in pictures, 1 September 2023
Sheets used by residents to escape the fire hang from the windows of the gutted 80 Albert Street building, where at least 73 people died in a fire, in downtown Johannesburg, South Africa, 01 September 2023. According to Emergency Management Services spokesman Robert Mulaudzi, at least 73 people have died and 52 people were injured in a building fire early morning on 31 August. An investigation into the cause of the fire has been opened as mopping-up operations continue throughout the day. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
Relatives and friends are seen at the Diepkloof Mortuary, 1 September 2023, where the bodies of the victims of the Marshalltown fire have been taken. Seventy-four people were killed in the fire that began in the early hours of 31 August. Authorities asked relatives to go to the morgue in Soweto to identify the victims. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
South African Police Service (SAPS) K-9 Unit arrive at the entrance of a burned apartment block in Johannesburg on September 1, 2023. More than 70 people have died in a fire that engulfed a five-storey building in central Johannesburg on August 31, 2023, the South African city’s emergency services said. (Photo by Luca Sola / AFP)
A family hang out inside of their destroyed home after Hurricane Idalia made landfall, in the town of Horseshoe Beach, Florida, USA, 31 August 2023. Hurricane Idalia made landfall in Florida as a Category 3 storm with winds of 125 mph (over 200 km/h). Picture: EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH
A woman talks on the phone while sitting on a bench in front of a damaged apartment block, previously hit by a Russian missile strike, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, 31 August 2023. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory in February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. Picture: EPA-EFE/CATHAL MCNAUGHTON
People clash with the police during a protest against mining, in front of the National Assembly in Panama City, Panama, 31 August 2023. The Ombudsman of Panama reported that it is investigating the alleged excessive use of force by the National Police against the demonstrators who are holding protests this week against the operation of an open-pit copper mine in the country, the largest of Central America. Picture: EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco
This photograph taken on September 1, 2023 shows a NH-90 helicopter flying during the first day of the 46th World Port Day in Rotterdam. The largest annual maritime event in the Netherlands attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors to the port city. (Photo by Jeffrey GROENEWEG / ANP / AFP)
Living goddess Kumari Niharika Bajracharya sits on the traditional throne of Kumari as she waits for visitors during the traditional Matya festival at Ratnakar Mahavihar in Patan, Nepal, 01 September 2023. The Mataya festival is celebrated by the Buddhist community in order to wish for peace for family members who have passed away in the last year. Picture: EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA
Mongolian honour guards prepare to welcome Pope Francis at Chinggis Khaan International Airport in Ulaanbaatar on September 1, 2023. (Photo by Pedro PARDO / AFP)
Believers pray during the Peace Conference of Ahmadiyya Muslims in Stuttgart, Germany, 01 September 2023. The slogan of the peace conference is ‘Love for all, hate for none’. Around 50,000 Muslims and active members from all over the world of Germany’s oldest Muslim community Ahmadiyya, are expected to attend the meeting. Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat (AMJ) celebrates its 100th anniversary in 2023. Picture: EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK
People participate in a sit-in to launch the campaign ‘My family does not know that I was a false positive’, during the commemoration of the International Day of Victims of Enforced Disappearances, in Medellín, Colombia, 31 August 2023. Picture: EPA-EFE/Luis Eduardo Noriega A
A rider takes part in the Mounted Games, an agility and skills demonstration performed on fast ponies, at the Chatsworth Country Fair in Bakewell, Britain, 01 September 2023. The Chatsworth Country Fair, running between 01 and 03 September, is held annually in the 1000-acre grounds of Chatsworth House in Derbyshire. The fair celebrates countryside pursuits such as horsemanship, dog racing and falconry as well as featuring brass bands, hot air balloons and military displays. Picture: EPA-EFE/ADAM VAUGHAN
