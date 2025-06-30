PICTURES: KAP sani2c nonstop event a tough mountain bike challenge

On Saturday 21 June in the early hours of the morning, the KAP sani2c nonstop kicked off.
Silhouette: the magic of nonstop is a night sky full of stars and a spectacular sunrise on some of the best mountain bike trails in the country; trails that are only available during this event and the KAP sani2c 3-day event. Picture: Anthony Grote
This teamed mountain bike marathon event is a point-to-point endurance race with a 24-hour cut-off, starting at the base of the Sani Pass at 2 am and finishing on the shores of Scottburgh beach.
Covering a total distance of 256.9 kms, teams of two, three or four riders take on the race supported by a vehicle and driver, who connects with the team at a host of designated meet-up points.
While the bulk of the trails covered follow the route of the 21 year-old iconic mountain bike stage race KAP sani2c, this race is a different beast, focused on endurance and grit.
Riding through the night on spectacular singletracks and descending into the Umkomaas Valley as the sun rises, riders hope to arrive at the beach at Scottburgh before dark, but many don’t. The final finishing team took 22 hours to cover the distance.
Travis Stedman and Warren Moolman, Team Toyota Specialized Melon Mobile, took the win, finishing in a time of 11:25:14, bettering the previous record by over 47 minutes.
Kevin Benkenstein and Tyronne White, Team Benky Rides, were second in 11:55:31 and in third place was Team Grit And Grind (13:21:44), made up of Marc Adam and Paul Snyman.