24 hours in pictures, 4 May 2026

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

A High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) fires at targets out at sea during a counter-landing live fire exercise as part of the annual Balikatan joint military drills on May 04, 2026 in Laoag, Ilocos Norte province, Philippines. The expanded exercises, now involving more than 17,000 troops from multiple allied nations, come amid rising tensions in the South China Sea and as Washington faces overlapping security demands due to the ongoing war with Iran. This year marks the first time Japanese Self-Defense Forces have taken part in combat drills on Philippine soil, signaling a significant shift in Japan’s post-war defense posture and deepening regional security ties. (Photo by Ezra Acayan/Getty Images) This aerial picture shows a general view of the cruise ship MV Hondius stationary off the port of Praia, the capital of Cape Verde, on May 3, 2026. An outbreak of “severe acute respiratory illness” on board a cruise ship in the Atlantic has left two people dead and a third in intensive care in Johannesburg, South Africa’s health ministry told AFP on May 3, 2026. The outbreak occurred on the MV Hondius, travelling from Ushuaia in Argentina to Cape Verde. The patient being treated in Johannesburg tested positive for a hantavirus, a family of viruses that can cause hemorrhagic fever, South African spokesperson Foster Mohale said. (Photo by AFP) The film dog “Hui Buh”, a Parson Russell Terrier, shows his skills during a press event in Dortmund, western Germany on May 4, 2026, ahead of the Dogs & Fun 2026 trade fair. The fair will take place with breed presentations and show programme at the Dortmund Exhibition Centre from May 8 until May 10, 2026. (Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / AFP) A view of destruction after a drone struck a high-rise building in Moscow, Russia, on May 4, 2026. According to a statement on the national messaging app MAX, air defense systems intercepted two drones traveling toward Moscow. Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin confirmed that the incident resulted in no injuries and noted that emergency personnel remain active at the impact site. (Photo by Sefa Karacan/Anadolu via Getty Images) Connor O’Leary of Japan competes during the Bonsoy Gold Coast Pro on May 04, 2026 at Snapper Rocks, Coolangatta, Queensland, Australia. (Photo by Matt Roberts/Getty Images) Colombian singer Shakira holds a Brazilian flag during her free concert at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on May 2, 2026. (Photo by Daniel RAMALHO / AFP) Young Coventry City fans pet a dog thats wearing a Coventry City shirt during the Coventry City Trophy Parade on May 04, 2026 in Coventry, England. Coventry City were crowned Champions of the Sky Bet Championship for 2025/26 season and return to the Premier League after a 25 year absence. (Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images) Zsolt Hegedus, Minister of Health of the TISZA party speaks to journalists as the National Election Office (NVI) awards certificates of mandate to Members of Parliament elected from national party lists in the 2026 general parliamentary elections, following the finalization of the national list results, in Budapest, Hungary on 4th May 2026. (Photo by Robert Nemeti/Anadolu via Getty Images) People walk and stroll through Red Square in Moscow, Russia on May 03, 2026 (Photo by Sefa Karacan/Anadolu via Getty Images) Community members march from Extreme Park in Diepkloof to Eskom Headquarters over service delivery on May 04, 2026 in Soweto, South Africa. The group protested over prolonged power cuts, high tariffs, and the forced installation of smart prepaid meters. (Photo by Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo) A balloon of Grogu, a character from Star Wars, a popular science fiction franchise, is seen during a promotional event for an upcoming film on a street in Jakarta on May 3, 2026, ahead of Star Wars Day on May 4, a fan celebration inspired by a pun on the film’s famous line “May the Force be with you”. (Photo by Yoga Cita / AFP) People hold an effigy depicting US President Donald Trump during the May Day Workers’ march on May 4, 2026 in London, England. This year London’s May Day march is marking the 100th anniversary of the 1926 General Strike, when 1.7 million workers rallied in support of locked-out coal miners. May Day, also called International Worker’s Day or Labor Day, is recognized worldwide on or around May 1, commemorating the labor movement and calling attention to workers’ rights. (Photo by Alishia Abodunde/Getty Images) A participant watches “The People’s Ball” at Brooklyn Public Library’s Central Branch in Brooklyn, New York on May 3, 2026. “The People’s Ball” offers an alternative to the Met Gala, allowing people to express their person styles. (Photo by kena betancur / AFP) MORE: 48 hours in pictures, 3 May 2026 Read more 48 hours in pictures, 3 May 2026