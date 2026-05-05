24 hours in pictures, 5 May 2026

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

National Coloured Congress leader Fadiel Adams arrested at his Parliamentary Village home in Pelican Park on May 05, 2026 in Cape Town, South Africa. Its understood that Mr Adams was arrested by the PPKT when officers arrived at his home after he failed to hand himself over to the police. His arrest relates to the murder case of ANC politician Sindiso Magaqa, who was gunned down in 2017. (Photo by Brenton Geach/Gallo Images) US President Donald Trump is pictured silhouetted as he participates in a Small Business Summit in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC on May 4, 2026. (Photo by Kent NISHIMURA / AFP) Tyla attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating “Costume Art” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) An aerial view of water from a stream, whose flow increased due to melting snow and rainfall, causing a change in color in a section of Lake Van on May 5, 2026, in Van, Turkiye. (Photo by Ozkan Bilgin/Anadolu via Getty Images) An aerial view of Uludag, one of Turkiye’s premier winter and ski tourism centers, is seen as snow depth has reached 67 centimeters following recent snowfall in Bursa, Turkiye on May 05, 2026. (Photo by Semih Sahin/Anadolu via Getty Images) A woman visits the Boulevard Flowers Exhibition in the Saudi capital Riyadh on May 4, 2026. (Photo by Fayez Nureldine / AFP) Russian servicemen await the rehearsal of the Victory Day military parade, to be held at Red Square, in central Moscow on May 4, 2026. Russia declared on May 4 a unilateral ceasefire with Ukraine between May 8-9, when Moscow marks its annual World War II Victory Day commemorations, and threatened a “massive missile strike” on Kyiv if Ukraine violated it. (Photo by Igor IVANKO / AFP) Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie announce the 20 winning supporters of the Mzansi to the World Cup Lucky Fans Competition at GCIS offices on May 05, 2026 in Pretoria, South Africa. The competition attracted enthusiastic entries from supporters nationwide, all vying for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to travel to Mexico City to watch Bafana Bafana face Mexico in their opening 2026 FIFA World Cup group-stage match, with winners receiving an all-expenses-paid trip to support the team at the tournament. (Photo by Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu) German model Heidi Klum arrives for the 2026 Met Gala celebrating “Costume Art” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, in New York, on May 4, 2026. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) A pedestrian walks under an installation named “Marea” by British artist Vanessa McGill, during the pre-opening of the 61st Venice Biennale art show, on May 5, 2026 in Venice. (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO / AFP) Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men dance around a fire the Mea Shearim neighbourhood as they celebrate the Jewish holiday of Lag BaOmer in Jerusalem on May 4, 2026. Lag BaOmer marks the anniversary of the death of Talmudic sage Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai approximately 1,900 years ago. (Photo by Ilia YEFIMOVICH / AFP) A member of the Iraqi Antiquities Authority maintenance team, walks along a path as works take place to restore the Great Ziggurat temple in the ancient city of Ur, believed to be the birthplace of Abraham, the patriarch of the world’s three monotheistic religions, located now in Iraq’s southern Dhi Qar province, some 16 kilometres from the centre of the city of Nasiriyah, on May 4, 2026. The ziggurat, one of several structures built by the ancient Sumerians in what is now modern-day Iraq, was believed to be the dwelling place of the gods. The temple at its summit was therefore off-limits to all but priests and other highly revered figures. Today, the Great Ziggurat is undergoing careful restoration, carried out by local craftsmen using regionally sourced materials, including bricks specially produced to match original ancient samples. (Photo by Assad NIYAZI / AFP) A woman carrying an umbrella walks during rainfall along a road in Bhubaneswar on May 5, 2026. (Photo by Niharika KULKARNI / AFP) A vendor sells merchandise outside the stadium after the Scottish Premiership football match between Hearts and Rangers at Tynecastle Stadium in Edinburgh on May 4, 2026. Hearts are hoping to become the first club other than Celtic and Rangers to win the Scottish crown since Aberdeen in 1985. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP) People gather as rhythmic performances take place and the traditional Kakava fire is lit during Kakava and Hidirellez celebrations marking the arrival of spring in the Sarayici area of Edirne, Turkiye, on May 5, 2026. (Photo by Ozgun Tiran/Anadolu via Getty Images) A general view of the cruise ship MV Hondius stationary off the port of Praia, the capital of Cape Verde, on May 5, 2026. The WHO said on May 5, 2026 that Spain would “welcome” a cruise ship anchored off Cape Verde with suspected hantavirus cases onboard, enabling a probe and assessment of the risk to the remaining passengers. WHO epidemic and pandemic preparedness and prevention director Maria Van Kerkhove told reporters the ship would head for the Canary islands. (Photo by AFP) The sun sets behind buildings in Caracas on May 4, 2026. (Photo by Juan BARRETO / AFP) MORE PICTURES: Runners conquer wild beauty of RMB Ultra-Trail Drakensberg Read more In case you missed it: Kubheka’s return| Komati River Crocodile operation | Adams PKTT home raid