48 hours in pictures, 3 May 2026

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

A homeless fan of Manchester United sits in the local area and displays a flag which reads “I’d rather be homeless in Manchester, then have a house in Liverpool, any spare change please” prior to the Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford on May 03, 2026 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images) French tourists ride on camels along a lagoon in the southern Tunisian resort island of Djerba, on May 2, 2026. This year’s Jewish pilgrimage on Tunisia’s island of Djerba will welcome more worshippers after two years of scaled-down participation due to safety concerns, organisers said on April 14, 2026. The pilgrimage to the Ghriba synagogue, Africa’s oldest, has in the past drawn thousands of pilgrims from Europe and beyond, attracting international and local tourists as well. (Photo by FETHI BELAID / AFP) A statue by Banksy depicting a person walking from a plinth, his face covered by a billowing flag, stands in Waterloo Place on May 01, 2026 in London, England. The piece of guerrilla art, with Banksy’s name written at the base of the plinth, appeared in Waterloo Place on April 29. It is located near the Athenaeum Club and the Crimean War Memorial. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images) Family members of the sailors at the arrival of the South Africa Navy frigate SAS Amatola at Simon’s Town Naval Base on May 02, 2026 in Simon’s Town, South Africa. This follows the conclusion of one of the Navy’s most significant long-range deployments in recent years. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach) Spectators watch the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals as the full moon rises above the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on May 1, 2026. (Photo by Manan VATSYAYANA / AFP) Activists holding banners and posters march to comemorate the “Global Cannabis March” held in Durban. 2 May 2026. The march took place in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Port Elizabeth. The marchers callled for thier rights to be recognised to freely use Cannabis as a medicine , a sacred herb. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal Demonstrators hold flares as they take part in a May Day (Labour Day) rally, marking international Workers’ Day, in Athens on May 1, 2026. (Photo by Aris MESSINIS / AFP) Mexico’s Aranza Vazquez Montano competes in the mixed team event at the World Aquatics Diving World Cup Super Finals 2026 in Beijing on May 1, 2026. (Photo by Adek BERRY / AFP) A man dressed as Jesus Christ holds a fake petrol pump reading “You are being bled dry!” during a May Day rally marking International Workers’ Day in Paris, on May 1, 2026. (Photo by ALAIN JOCARD / AFP) The shadow of a participant is seen behind a banner during the annual leftist May Day demonstration at Oranienplatz Square in Berlin’s Kreuzberg district on May 1, 2026. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP) Buddhist monks carry an idol of Lord Gautama Buddha as they perform a ritual on the occasion of Vesak Buddha Purnima at the Maha Bodhi Society in Bengaluru on May 1, 2026. (Photo by Idrees MOHAMMED / AFP) Motorists ride past an anti-US billboard referring to President Donald Trump and the Strait of Hormuz, installed on a building at the Valiasr Square in Tehran on May 2, 2026. A senior Iranian military officer said on May 2 that renewed fighting between the US and Iran was “likely”, hours after President Donald Trump said he was “not satisfied” with a new Iranian negotiating proposal. (Photo by AFP) Brides arrive to get married during a mass wedding ceremony in Varanasi on May 1, 2026. (Photo by Niharika KULKARNI / AFP) An aerial photograph shows water buffalo feeding in the al-Chibayish Marches following recent rains, near the town of Al-Chibayish close to the Euphrates River in Dhi Qar governorate, southern Iraq on May 2, 2026. The Al-Chibayish Marshes are part of the larger Mesopotamian Marshes system between the Tigris and Euphrates rivers, and the largest wetlands in Southwest Asia. They are important wetlands for migratory birds, endemic birds, fish, and buffalo breeding and also home to the March Arabs. (Photo by Assad NIYAZI / AFP) A man smokes a cigarette while sitting at a market area in the southern Iraqi city of Basra on May 1, 2026. (Photo by HUSSEIN FALEH / AFP) People fly colorful kites during the Artevento Cervia – 46th International Kite Festival on May 02, 2026 in Cervia, Italy. The Artevento Cervia International Kite Festival is the longest-running international kite festival in the world, according to organizers, having taken place annually since 1981. The festival features wind artists and kite flyers from 50 countries, showcasing a variety of kites and displays over the beach. (Photo by Giuseppe Cottini/Getty Images) Attendees at the May Day commemoration at Tsakane Stadium on May 01, 2026 in Ekurhuleni, South Africa. May Day is celebrated globally as International Workers’ Day, honoring the labour movement and workers’ rights. (Photo by Gallo Images/OJ Koloti) A pilgrim walks outside the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in the old city of Jerusalem on May 3, 2026. (Photo by HAZEM BADER / AFP) Visitors wearing swimsuits pass by the painting “Baigneurs” (“Bathers”, 1890) by French painter Paul Cezanne during the experience called “bathers’ day” (“journée des baigneurs et des baigneuses”) inspired by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan, on the occasion of the exhibition “Cezanne” at the Beyeler Foundation in Riehen, northern Switzerland on May 1, 2026. (Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP) A person rides a Penny Farthing bicycle with other classic cars during the annual Old Crocks Run on May 3, 2026 in Adelaide, Australia. The City of Adelaide and the Sporting Car Club of South Australia Inc. proudly co-host this much-loved event, marking the start of the Old Crocks Run. The precinct will come alive with a relaxed showcase featuring over 150 pre-1935 cars, motorbikes, and commercial vehicles lining the streets this Sunday, as enthusiasts gather to celebrate Australia’s rich motoring heritage and timeless classic design. (Dinuka Liyanawatte/Getty Images) MORE: 24 hours in pictures, 30 April 2026 Read more 24 hours in pictures, 29 April 2026