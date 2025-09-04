24 hours in pictures, 4 September 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
Oscar Hernandez skateboards at Venice Beach in Los Angeles, California, USA, 03 September 2025. Picture: EPA/CAROLINE BREHMAN
Tshidi Madia’s family during the funeral service of Makgoadi Matshidiso “Tshidi” Madia at San Salvador Catholic Church on September 04, 2025. It is reported that the Associate Editor for politics at EWN died in hospital after a short illness. Madia will be remembered for her fierce style of journalism, her patriotism and warmth. (Photo by Gallo Images/OJ Koloti)
26-year-old transgender ventriloquist performing artist Jaanu poses with her doll Chotu in Bangalore, India, 03 September 2025. Jaanu is India’s first transgender ventriloquist self-styled and recognised performing artist. Jaanu was born as Abdul Qaddus in a Muslim family, but since childhood, she loved to do makeup and wear saree. Picture: EPA/JAGADEESH NV
This photograph shows a tree atop a hill near Menzingen, eastern Switzerland on September 3, 2025. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)
Police and civil protection members work on the site of the Gloria funicular accident that killed 16 in Lisbon, on September 4, 2025. The accident of a funicular on September 3, 2025 caused 16 dead and 5 seriously injured in Lisbon, rescuers announced. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP)
Police protect themselves as protesters throw balloons filled with dirty water during an anti-corruption rally outside the Philippine Department of Public Works and Highways in Manila on September 4, 2025, amid the anomalous flood control projects and infrastructure schemes. (Photo by Jam STA ROSA / AFP)
Palestinian families walk through an alley of the Muslim quarter in the old city of Jerusalem on September 4, 2025 during celebrations of the birth of Islam’s Prophet Mohamed, known in Arabic as “al-Mawlid al-Nabawi”. (Photo by JOHN WESSELS / AFP)
‘Jacky’, a male orangutan, picks from fruit gifts during his 48th birthday celebration at the Bali Zoo in Gianyar, Bali, Indonesia, 04 September 2025. Picture: EPA/MADE NAGI
People visit the Moscow International Book Fair (MIBF) at VDNH Exhibition Centre in Moscow, Russia, 03 September 2025. The international book fair runs from 03 to 07 September 2025. Picture: EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV
A view of logs being transported by a log ferry approximately 750 meters long, about 200 meters from the ship, in Puumala, Finland, 21 August 2025 (issued 04 September 2025).An estimated half a million cubic meters of timber is floated on log rafts in Finnish lakes each summer, with the season running from April to December. Interest in log driving has grown in recent years, partly because wood is no longer imported from Russia, but mainly due to its lower emissions and carbon footprint compared to other transport methods, while also serving as a form of storage. Picture: EPA/TOMI HANNINEN
Kyrgyz horse riders play the traditional Central Asian sport of “Kok-Boru” (Gray Wolf) or “Buzkashi” (Goat Grabbing) in the settlement of Cholpon-Ata, some 260 kms from Bishkek, on September 4, 2025. Mounted players compete for points by throwing a stuffed sheepskin into a well. The competition marks the upcoming 34th anniversary of Kyrgyzstan’s independence. (Photo by VYACHESLAV OSELEDKO / AFP)
Sudan cheetah cub Assama plays in its enclosure at the Landau Zoo, in Landau, Germany, 03 September 2025. Assama, born in July as the only cub to a cheetah cat, was rejected by its mother, and is now being bottle-fed by its caretakers. Picture: EPA/RONALD WITTEK
A fisherman pushes a boat on the coast of Sabana de la Mar, Dominican Republic, 01 September 2025 (issued 03 September 2025). Dominicans continue to venture on irregular trips to Puerto Rico in search of opportunities, despite new US immigration policies and the risk of shipwrecks. Picture: EPA/ORLANDO BARRIA
Security tries to push back members of the Gernika Palestine initiative behind the barrier as they attempt to enter the road in a protest against the participation of the Israel Premier Tech team and in support of Palestinians, while the breakaway group with Jonas Vingegaard passes during the 11th stage of the La Vuelta a Espana cycling race over 157.4km from Bilbao to Bilbao, Spain, 03 September 2025. Picture: EPA/Miguel Tona
