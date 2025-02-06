24 hours in pictures, 6 February 2025
Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
One of the 160 Hindu monks from the BAPS (Swaminarayan) temple gestures after attending a seal show at the uShaka Marine World. They arrived to Durban after the launch of the first phase of the BAPS (Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha) Hindu Mandir in Johannesburg. The monks from the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Movement, who travelled from all over the world, also gathered to pay tribute to the indentured labourers who arrived from India in 1860, by placing marigold flowers at the Durban Beach in Durban yesterday. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal
Police engage with Witpoortjie Estate residents who picketed because of a sinkhole in Roodepoort, Johannesburg, 6 January 2025. Residents claim that it is a danger to their kids and zama zamas use it to go underground. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen
Demonstrators protest against US President Donald Trump’s policies and executive orders at the State Capitol in Sacramento, California, USA, 05 February 2025. Demonstrators across all 50 US states are participating in the 50501 Movement, also know as ’50 states, 50 protest, one day.’ Organizers and participants are advocating for a variety of causes, including migrant rights, government accountability and opposition to Project 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage (L) speaks at a press conference as Chairman of Reform UK Zia Yusuf (R) looks on at Church House in Westminster, London, Britain, 05 February 2025. The leader expressed his frustration over the announcement by the UK government of the cancellation of local elections in nine council areas which are due to take place on 01 May 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/TOLGA AKMEN
A man crosses a road during heavy snowfall in Seoul on February 6, 2025. (Photo by ANTHONY WALLACE / AFP)
Pedestrians walk past a Coca Cola logo in Seoul on February 6, 2025. (Photo by ANTHONY WALLACE / AFP)
Italy’s Sofia Goggia competes during the Women’s Super-G event of the Saalbach 2025 FIS Alpine World Ski Championships in Hinterglemm on February 6, 2025. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)
A person dressed as ‘Pepino’, a character from Andean culture, takes part in the launch of Carnival 2025 activities in La Paz, Bolivia, 05 February 2025. The mayor’s office of La Paz unveils the agenda for the ‘Anata Carnaval Paceno 2025,’ which runs from 05 February to 16 March, featuring traditional characters such as ‘Pepino’ and ‘chuta,’ among others. Picture: EPA-EFE/LUIS GANDARILLAS
Storks and Black Kite gather over recyclable material at the Tovlan landfill in the Jordan Valley, in the West Bank, on February 05, 2025. (Photo by Menahem KAHANA / AFP)
Pylons of the Oresund Bridge are lit up in the colors of the Swedish flag to honor the victims of the school shooting at Campus Risbergska in Orebro, in Malmo, Sweden, 05 February 2025. According to police, at least 10 people were killed and several others were injured in a shooting at the Risbergska School on 04 February. Picture: EPA-EFE/JOHAN NILSSON
Members of the National Guard on a pickup truck patrol the border wall in Juarez Valley, Chihuahua state, Mexico on February 5, 2025. (Photo by Victor GAHBLER / AFP)
People bath in a hot spring during a snowy weather near Kibbutz Merom Golan in the Israel-annexed Golan Heights, on February 6, 2025. (Photo by Jalaa MAREY / AFP)
Youth enjoy a paddy field in Montasik, Aceh province on February 5, 2025. (Photo by CHAIDEER MAHYUDDIN / AFP)
British actor and singer Cynthia Erivo (R), Hasty Pudding Woman of the Year 2025, takes part in a parade thrown in her honor by the Hasty Pudding Theatricals in Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA, 05 February 2025. Each year the Hasty Pudding Theatricals honors performers who have made lasting and impressive contributions to the world of entertainment. Picture: EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER
Orthodox Hasidic Jews attend the celebrations of the 211th anniversary of Tzadik David Biderman’s death in Lelow, Poland, 05 February 2025. Hasidic Orthodox Jews from all over the world come to Lelow every year to meet at Tzadik David Biderman grave. According to tradition, during several days of celebrations at the grave of Rabbi Biderman, Hasidims revere his memory with prayers, study the Torah, singing and dancing. Picture: EPA-EFE/WALDEMAR DESKA
Supporters of Leverkusen light flares during the German DFB Cup quarter final soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and Cologne in Leverkusen, Germany, 05 February 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHER NEUNDORF
Members of the Ecuadorian Navy conduct a security and surveillance patrol in the port of Guayaquil, Ecuador on February 5, 2025. Ecuador will hold presidential elections on February 9. (Photo by Marvin RECINOS / AFP)
M23 soldiers watch over a crowd gathering at the Stade de l’Unite'(Unity Stadium) in Goma on February 6, 2025 during a public gathering called by the armed group. The M23 armed group and allied Rwandan forces launched a new offensive on Wednesday in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, days before the Rwandan and Congolese presidents are due to attend a crisis summit. The United Nations meanwhile said the battle for the key city of Goma, which the M23 and Rwandan troops seized last week, had left at least 2,900 people dead — far higher than the previous death toll of 900. (Photo by Alexis Huguet / AFP)
Fans of the Portuguese soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo celebrate his birthday in La Paz, Bolivia, 05 February 2025. Dozens of Bolivian fans gathered in a parallel event replicated in several of the country’s main cities to congratulate Ronaldo, who turned 40, on 05 February 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/LUIS GANDARILLAS
Vehicles belonging to the Federal Police are parked in front of the church of Sao Francisco de Asis in Salvador, Brazil, 05 February 2025. One person died and six more were injured when part of the roof of the historic church collapsed. Picture: EPA-EFE/RAFAEL MARTINS
