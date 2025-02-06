24 hours in pictures, 6 February 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

One of the 160 Hindu monks from the BAPS (Swaminarayan) temple gestures after attending a seal show at the uShaka Marine World. They arrived to Durban after the launch of the first phase of the BAPS (Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha) Hindu Mandir in Johannesburg. The monks from the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Movement, who travelled from all over the world, also gathered to pay tribute to the indentured labourers who arrived from India in 1860, by placing marigold flowers at the Durban Beach in Durban yesterday. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal