24 hours in pictures, 6 March 2024
Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.
A supporter of former US President and 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump wears a MAGA neck tattoo as he attends a Super Tuesday election night watch party at Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, on March 5, 2024. Polls began closing Tuesday, March 5, on the biggest day of the year for US presidential primaries, with Donald Trump expected to cement his hold on the Republican nomination and set up a rematch with President Joe Biden in November. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP)
Riot policemen are seen during a protest of Polish farmers against EU climate measures and Ukrainian imports on March 6, 2024 in Warsaw, Poland. Polish farmers say that low-priced Ukrainian grain entering the Polish market creates unfair competition. They also demonstrate against the European Union’s “Green Deal”, a set of laws for helping the bloc meet its climate goals, that turns politically toxic under fire from farmers. (Photo by Wojtek Radwanski / AFP)
Back To Christ Church Pastor Joseph Davhula poses for a photograph next to his Cessna ZS – NCB Private Jet at Soshanguve in Pretoria, 6 March 2024, which he bought to spread the word of God. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen
A motorist drive past structures erected the night before by squatters in a vacant piece of land in Lourier Park neighbourhood outside Bloemfontein on March 6, 2024 as a man waves a South African flag calling for the squatters to a meeting. Residents of the established housing neighbourhood of Lourier Park are facing off against squatters they said they have invaded the land outside the community where they have begun building illegal structures. Land grabbing, a common problem in South Africa where ownership of the land is an unresolved issue thirty year after the advent of democracy, risk to become an central issue ahead of May 29, 2024 general elections. (Photo by MARCO LONGARI / AFP)
A food vendor waits for customers at a market in Depok, Indonesia, 06 March 2024. A week before Ramadan, the prices of several food commodities, such as rice, eggs, and chicken, are still on the rise as the government prioritizes maintaining stocks and stabilizing food prices ahead of Ramadan and Eid. Picture: EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA
A performer dressed as Lord Shiva dances during a Hindu religious procession ahead of the ‘Maha Shivaratri’, an annual festival dedicated to the Hindu God Shiva, in Amritsar on March 6, 2024. (Photo by Narinder NANU / AFP)
Masked and armed members of the so-called “Popular Committees of Protection” patrol the streets of Gaza’s southern city of Rafah on March 6, 2024. These groups have sprung up in Rafah in recent days, notably controlling skyrocketing prices of food items in street markets. (Photo by SAID KHATIB / AFP)
Staff clean up at the Hoppy Motors Engen garage in Birch Leigh, Kempton Park, 6 March 2024. Last night, at around midnight, armed robbers used explosives on two ATM machines inside the shop causing massive damage. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
A model presents a creation from the Fall/Winter 2024/2025 Collection by French designer Nicolas Ghesquiere for Louis Vuitton during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 05 March 2024. The presentation of the women’s collections runs from 25 February to 05 March 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON
BORA–Hansgrohe’s team competes during the 3rd stage of the Paris-Nice cycling race, 26,9 km team time trial between Auxerre and Auxerre, on March 5, 2024. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP)
Swedish soldiers from the Norrlandsbrigade in Boden on a combat vehicle 90 during training together with Finnish hunting units in Hetta, northern Finland, 05 March 2024. The exercise is part of Nordic Response, which is a Norwegian national exercise that is carried out in northern Sweden, Norway and Finland with associated airspace and waters. According to the NATO, military staff from 13 NATO Allies and Partners will be participating in exercise Nordic Response 2024, part of the Steadfast Defender exercise series, in Norway, Finland and Sweden, running between 03 to 14 March. Picture: EPA-EFE/Anders Wiklund
A tourist poses for a photo in the Pachamama sculpture by artist Jorge Jaramillo, aka Jordy, and 3D printer Juan David Escandon, which pays homage to the nature of the city of Medellin, Colombia, on March 5, 2024. To create the 5.5 metres high by 5.5 metres wide sculpture the artists joined 1500 pieces printed with 20 low format 3D technology printers. (Photo by Jaime SALDARRIAGA / AFP)
Motorists navigate a section of damaged road along Main Road in Melville, 6 March 2024. Residents have complained that the road has been damaged for months. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
An image taken with a drone shows a solar energy farm in Great Wilbraham, Britain, 05 March 2024. According to environmental pressure group Greenpeace, the British government ranks worst out of top 5 Western European economies on green spending. Compared to France, Germany, Spain and Italy, the British government spends the least in total, and also comes out worst when looking at per capita green energy spending. On 07 March 2024, a decision will be made on the Sunnica Solar farm on the Cambridgeshire Suffolk border, which would become one of the largest in Europe. Picture: EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
