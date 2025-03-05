24 hours in pictures, 5 March 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
Kelly Smith (mother) during the trial in the Joshlin Smith disappearance case at the White City Multipurpose Centre on March 04, 2025 in Saldanha, South Africa. The suspects are facing charges of kidnapping and trafficking in the case of the Grade 1 Diazville Primary School learner who was last seen on February 19th wearing a light blue T-shirt and light blue denim shorts. (Photo by Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais)
A protester wearing a Keir Starmer mask is directed by a polic officer during a farmers “Pancake Day Rally” as they continue to campaign against inheritance tax in Westminster, London, Britain, 04 March 2025. British farmers are demanding a reversal of the changes to inheritance tax rules announced in the October 2024 budget by the Labour government, which will introduce new taxes on farms worth more than 1 million GBP that would apply from April 2026. Picture: EPA-EFE/TOLGA AKMEN
ANCYL Ekhuruleni Regional Chairperson Simphiwe Patose and unemployed youth picket outside the Germiston Civic Centre in Johannesburg, 5 February 2025, against youth unemployment. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen
Peruvian firefighters battle a major fire on a toys store in downtown Lima on March 04, 2025. (Photo by Connie FRANCE / AFP)
Competitors take part in a pancake race during the annual Inter-Livery Pancake Race on Shrove Tuesday at Guildhall in the City of London, Britain, 04 March 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
A Russian Communist Party supporter attends a wreath-laying ceremony at Joseph Stalin’s grave, as communists mark the 72nd anniversary of his death, near the Kremlin Wall at the Red Square in Moscow, Russia, 05 March 2025. Soviet leader Joseph Stalin died on 05 March 1953 at the age of 74. Picture: EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY
A customs official displays smuggled gold bars at a customs office in Incheon, west of Seoul, South Korea, 05 March 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/YONHAP / POOL
A man looks at the projection mapping and interactive installation known as ‘Prism Shine’ inside the multi-dimensional media art gallery Immersify KL in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 04 March 2025. Immersify KL attracts visitors with interactive installations, high-definition visuals, and 3D spatial sound, creating breathtaking zones, including the country’s first 360-degree, 12-meter-high projection space inside a 30,000-square-foot area with 11 sections of different immersive zones. Picture: EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL
The house of a Palestinian man accused of an attack against Israelis in October 2024 in Jaffa, is blown up by Israeli security forces in Hebron, in the occupied west Bank on March 5, 2025. Israel has a policy of demolishing the homes of Palestinians accused of deadly attacks against Israelis, saying it acts as a deterrent. (Photo by HAZEM BADER / AFP)
Pelicans and people enjoy the warm weather at St. James’s Park in London, 04 March 2025. London is experiencing warm early spring weather, with temperatures expected to reach 15-16 degrees Celsius this week. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN
A bee lands on a crocus blossom in Zurich, Switzerland, 04 March 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/ENNIO LEANZA
The crowd reaches out for beads thrown out by the Krewe of Zulu as they march through downtown as a part of Mardi Gras (Fat Tuesday) celebrations in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA, 04 March 2025. Fat Tuesday is the final day of Mardi Gras Celebrations in New Orleans. Picture: EPA-EFE/DAN ANDERSON
Candles are lit at the statue of John Paul II outside the Gemelli University Hospital where Pope Francis is hospitalized with pneumonia, in Rome on March 04, 2025. Picture: Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP
Israeli military vehicles patrol a road on Mount Hermon in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights, 04 March 2025. Mount Hermon was closed by the Israeli military following the attacks by Hamas on 07 October 2023. The Israeli army reopened the site to the public on 04 March 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI
A model poses for photos in the backstage before presenting a creation by Anrealage for the Womenswear Ready-to-wear Fall-Winter 2025/2026 collection as part of the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris on March 4, 2025. (Photo by Alain JOCARD / AFP)
A surfer walks out of the surf after riding waves stirred by tropical cyclone Alfred at Byron Bay’s Main Beach on March 5, 2025. A rare tropical cyclone veered towards Australia’s densely populated eastern coast on March 5, forcing scores of schools to close as worried residents stripped supermarket shelves bare. (Photo by DAVID GRAY / AFP)
