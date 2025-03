24 hours in pictures, 4 March 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

A delegate leaves after the opening ceremony of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on March 4, 2025. (Photo by Pedro PARDO / AFP)

A reveller performs during their parade on the third and final day of the Luanda Carnival in Luanda, on March 3, 2025. The 2025 carnival will be held from March 1–3, with the theme “Carnival of 50 Years of Independence”. The carnival is a celebration of Angolan culture and is one of the country’s largest cultural festivals. (Photo by MARCO LONGARI / AFP) People take part in the traditional ‘Luns Borralleiro’ in Laza, Galicia, Spain, 03 March 2025 (issued 04 March 2025). On ‘Luns Borralleiro’, people gather in the morning to enjoy a mud battle called ‘Farrapada’ and later in the evening take part in the big ‘marabunta’ as they throw ants mixed in flour and vinegar previously enraged with smoke. Picture: EPA-EFE/BRAIS LORENZO Masked carnival revelers parade through the streets during the traditional Wey carnival parade in Lucerne, Switzerland, 03 March 2025. The Lucerne Carnival runs from 27 February to 04 March 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/PHILIPP SCHMIDLI The four legged Go2-W robot from Unitree robotics interacts with an attendee during the MWC (Mobile World Congress), the world’s biggest mobile fair, in Barcelona on March 3, 2025. Surrounded by investment and innovation projects, the Mobile World Congress (MWC) kicks off today in Barcelona amid a context of euphoria but also tensions over artificial intelligence (AI), whose rapid advancement is shaking up the tech sector. (Photo by Josep LAGO / AFP) Vehicles travel on a snowy road at Daegwallyeong Pass in Gangneung, Gangwon province, South Korea, 04 March 2025, amid a heavy snow advisory issued for the region. Picture: EPA-EFE/YONHAP Students pray and recite the Koran during the holy month of Ramadan at Ar-Raudlatul Hasanah Islamic Boarding School in Medan, North Sumatra, on March 4, 2025. (Photo by YT Haryono / AFP) Delegates arrive for the opening ceremony of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on March 4, 2025. (Photo by Pedro Pardo / AFP) A model presents a creation from the Fall/Winter 2025/2026 collection by Abra during Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 03 March 2025. The presentation of the women’s collections runs from 03 to 11 March 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED BADRA A Muslim devotee arranges iftar meals before breaking his fast during the Islamic holy fasting month of Ramadan at a mosque in Chennai on March 3, 2025. (Photo by R. Satish BABU / AFP) A performer participates in the Grand Parade of Troupes during the third day of the Carnival of Barranquilla, Colombia, 03 March 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/Ricardo Maldonado Rozo A man looks at paintings by South African artist Marlene Dumas during the press visit to the exhibition ”Corps et Ames” or ”Body and Soul” at the Bourse de Commerce, in Paris on March 4, 2025. The exhibition runs from March 5 to August 25 showing some forty artists who explore through painting, sculpture, photography, video and drawing, the links between the body and the mind. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP) A man uses a sap board to move on floodwater in Depok, Indonesia, 04 March 2025. More than 1,400 people were affected by flooding following heavy rains, and thousands of homes were damaged in Jakarta, Bogor, Depok, and Bekasi, according to the National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB). Picture: EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO Farmers take part in a demonstration to protest against changes to inheritance tax rules for land ownership for farmers, on Whitehall in central London, on March 4, 2025. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP) Paul Wright poses for a photo with his boat that was beached after it was blown from its mooring on Bribie Island, Brisbane, Australia, 04 March 2025. Residents are advised to prepare for the incoming tropical Cyclone Alfred which is due to make landfall later in the week. Picture: EPA-EFE/JONO SEARLE People walk along a path surrounded by crocuses in Port Sunlight industrial village in northwest England on March 4, 2025. Port Sunlight was built in 1888 by William Lever for the workers of hus sunlight Soap factory and is now home to more than 900 Grade 2 listed arts and crafts style houses and public buildings, set in 130 acres of parkland and gardens. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) A reveler on horseback takes part in a traditional carnival parade in Bonfim, Minas Gerais State, Brazil, on March 3, 2025. Dressed in hand-embroidered velvet costumes and mounted on horses, people ride through the town in a 185-year-old tradition that turns the war between the Moors and Christians into a festival. (Photo by Douglas MAGNO / AFP) A young Bactrian camel (Camelus ferus) with its mother in their enclosure at the zoo in Opole, southern Poland, 04 March 2025. The camel was born on 27 February 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/KRZYSZTOF SWIDERSKI Models parade garments by Australian label Joanna Youn during the Melbourne Fashion Festival in Melbourne on March 4, 2025. (Photo by William WEST / AFP) MORE: 24 hours in pictures, 3 March 2025