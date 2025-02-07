24 hours in pictures, 7 February 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Incredible Happenings Church Pastor Mboro speaks to the media at Palm Ridge magistrate’s court, 7 February 2025. Motsoeneng and his co-accused – who is his bodyguard – face charges of kidnapping, possession of an unlicensed firearm, discharging a firearm, assault and malicious damage to property. The case was postponed to March. Picture: Nigel Sibanda /The Citizen

Philadelphia Eagles football fan Jamie Pagliei reacts during activities at the media center and radio row inside the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center ahead of the National Football League’s Super Bowl LIX game in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA, 06 February 2025. The AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs face the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles during Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, on 09 February 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER Spanish National Police’s Director-General Francisco Pardo (L) and Spain’s Judicial Police General Commissioner Luis Fernando Pascual Grasa (R) wait to address a press conference about an operation carried out in collaboration with the Portuguese police on the Vale de Judeus prison’s recaptured escapees, at the Spanish National Police complex in Madrid, Spain, 07 February 2025. The last two of the five fugitives from Portugal’s Vale de Judeus prison, who had escaped on 07 September 2024, have been captured in Alicante, Spain, the Judicial Police (PJ) announced on 06 February 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/FERNANDO VILLAR South African President Cyril Ramaphosa stands for the National Anthem at the Cape Town City Hall on February 6, 2025 ahead of the 2025 State of the Nation address. (Photo by Gianluigi GUERCIA / AFP) Fatou poses for a portrait ahead of a memorial ceremony to remember migrants who lost their life at sea on the beach in Mbao, on February 6, 2025. Fatou lost her husband and three other relatives on September 8, 2024 when the pirogue they were traveling in capsized. Beaches like the one in Mbao are one of the many departure points for the thousands of Africans who have been taking the perilous Atlantic route for years, attempting to reach Europe mainly via the Spanish Canary Islands, often on overcrowded and outdated boats.Thousands of people have died on this route in recent years, many of them young Senegalese heavily affected by unemployment in search for a better future for them and their families. (Photo by PATRICK MEINHARDT / AFP) The South African national flag flies at half-mast at the Palace of Justice in Pretoria on February 7, 2025 as a mark of a national week long mourning period for the fourteen South African soldiers killed in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) following the recent conflict. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP) The remains of a home and car destroyed by the Palisades Fire are seen in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, USA, 06 February 2025. The Palisades Fire burned over 23,000 acres, killed 12 people, and destroyed over 6,500 structures. Picture: EPA-EFE/ALLISON DINNER Pakistani Navy soldiers hoist the national flags of participating countries during the opening ceremony of the Pakistan Navy’s 9th Multinational Exercise AMAN-25 for Peace, in Karachi, Pakistan, 07 February 2025. The Pakistani Navy is set to host the 9th Aman multinational naval exercise from 07 to 11 February under the theme ‘Secure Seas; Prosperous Future’, with the participation of 60 countries and over 4,000 personnel. Picture: EPA-EFE/SHAHZAIB AKBER Members of a new contingent of UN-backed Kenyan police officers line up at Toussaint Louverture International Airport in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, 06 February 2025. The Multinational Security Support Mission, led by Kenya and approved by the UN, began deploying in Haiti last June and currently has over 900 personnel from various countries, aiming to help curb the prevailing violence in the Caribbean nation. Picture: EPA-EFE/Mentor David Lorens A dog sits behind its owner on a bicycle in Asakusa district in Tokyo on February 7, 2025. (Photo by Philip FONG / AFP) Italian MotoGP rider Franco Morbidelli of Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team in action during Sepang MotoGP Official Test day in Petronas Sepang International Circuit, in Sepang, Malaysia, 07 February 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL A shopkeeper selling shoes waits for customers at a market in Srinagar on February 7, 2025. (Photo by Tauseef MUSTAFA / AFP) Gold items are displayed at a jewelry shop in Hanoi, Vietnam, 07 February 2025. Vietnamese people have a tradition of purchasing gold products on God of Wealth day, which is the tenth day of the first lunar month, in order to bring good luck to their family and business throughout the new year. Picture: EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH This photograph shows a merione, a small rodent, during a taxidermy operation as part of preparations of the future “Desert” exhibition to be held in the Grande Galerie de l’Évolution in April 2025 at the Muséum d’Histoire Naturelle (Paris Natural History Museum – MNHM) in Paris on February 6, 2025. (Photo by Thibaud MORITZ / AFP) Runners in action during the 6th Dead Sea Marathon in Ein Bokek, the Dead Sea near the border between Israel and Jordan, Israel, 07 February 2025. According to organisers around 8,000 runners took part in the 6th Dead Sea Marathon. Picture: EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN Aerial view of the Renaca beach, Valparaiso province, on the central coast of Chile on February 5, 2025. (Photo by RODRIGO ARANGUA / AFP) A staff member of Christie’s auction house holds eyeware worn by Barry Humphries during a ‘Barry Humphries: The Personal Collection’ preview in London, Britain, 07 February 2025. The collection goes under the hammer at auction in London on 13 February 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN People visit the exhibition ‘Pop Air, Art is Inflatable’ at the Balloon Museum in Berlin, Germany, 06 February 2025. The Balloon Museum presents Pop Air, an exhibition dedicated to inflatable art, a collaborative event held at Arena Berlin, showcasing national and international artists whose works focus on the theme of air. Picture: EPA-EFE/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE A person visits the exhibition ‘Pop Air, Art is Inflatable’ at the Balloon Museum in Berlin, Germany, 06 February 2025. The Balloon Museum presents Pop Air, an exhibition dedicated to inflatable art, a collaborative event held at Arena Berlin, showcasing national and international artists whose works focus on the theme of air. Picture: EPA-EFE/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE Felix Monsen of Sweden in action during the Men’s Super G race at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Championships in Saalbach Hinterglemm, Austria, 07 February 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANNA SZILAGYI MORE: 24 hours in pictures, 6 February 2025