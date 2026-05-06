24 hours in pictures, 6 May 2026

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

A woman peeks out from the doorway of her home next to a wall with a graffiti reading “CUBA” on a street in Havana, Cuba, on May 6, 2026. Havana accused Marco Rubio of “lying” after the US Secretary of State stated on May 6, 2026 that Washington had not imposed an oil embargo on Cuba and attributed the island’s current energy crisis to internal mismanagement. (Photo by YAMIL LAGE / AFP) This photograph shows a statue of Louis XIV inside the golden hall of the Banque de France, the French central bank, at the Hotel de Toulouse building, in Paris on May 6, 2026. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP) Passers-by walk across the Miroir d’Eau as dark clouds loom over on a rainy day in Bordeaux, south-western France, on May 6, 2026. (Photo by Christophe ARCHAMBAULT / AFP) The Democratic Alliance’s Joburg mayoral candidate Helen Zille speaks at a press conference, 6 May 2026, in Northcliff, where she shared the details of a letter from Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana to Joburg Mayor Dada Morero detailing that the City is effectively bankrupt. It owes its creditors R25,2-billion while only having cash and cash equivalents in hand of R3,9 billion. This means the City does not have the money to pay R21,3-billion Rand owed to creditors. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Martin Kelly riding Grand Annual Steeplechase runner Raise The Note during a trackwork session at Lady Bay Beach on May 06, 2026 in Warrnambool, Australia. (Photo by Vince Caligiuri/Getty Images) The carcass of a sperm whale that washed ashore, with teeth visible along its lower jaw, is seen as conservation officials investigate the cause of death ahead of a planned on-site burial at Melaya Beach in Jembrana, Bali, on May 6, 2026. (Photo by Lana Priatna / AFP) A caretaker washes an Arabian horse inside a stable at Al-Afandi Academy that provides horse care services, training for horses and equestrian training in the southern Iraqi city of Basra on May 5, 2026. (Photo by Hussein FALEH / AFP) (L to R) Dave Murray, Adrian Smith, Nicko McBrain and Bruce Dickinson of Iron Maiden pose on the red carpet upon arrival to attend the world premiere of ‘Iron Maiden: Burning Ambition’ at Cineworld Leicester Square, in central London on May 5, 2026. (Photo by Henry NICHOLLS / AFP) International women’s movement FEMEN and Pussy Riot activists stage a protest against the participation of Russia in the Venice Biennale art show, in front of Russian pavilion on May 6, 2026 in Venice. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP) A fisherman sorts sardines from his nets in the fishing port of Djerba on May 5, 2026. (Photo by FETHI BELAID / AFP) US President Donald Trump walks past the Washington Nationals baseball team’s “Racing Presidents” mascots as he arrives to watch young student athletes participate in exercise activities on the South Lawn of the White House after President Trump signed a proclamation to revive the Presidential Fitness Test Award, a competitive school-based fitness program, in Washington, DC on May 5, 2026. (Photo by Kent NISHIMURA / AFP) Alice Williams of Australia in action during the Women’s Water Polo World Cup 2026, Division 1, Group D match between Hungary and Australia held at Zwemcentrum Rotterdam on May 06, 2026 in Rotterdam, Netherlands. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images) MORE: 24 hours in pictures, 5 May 2026 Read more PICTURES: Runners conquer wild beauty of RMB Ultra-Trail Drakensberg