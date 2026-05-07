24 hours in pictures, 7 May 2026

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Former NPA boss, Adv Vusi Pikoli testifies during the Khampepe Commission at Sci-Bono Discovery Centre on May 07, 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The inquiry was established to investigate allegations of political interference in the investigations of apartheid era crimes. (Photo by Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi) People participate in the ‘Victory Waltz’ patriotic flashmob in front of the Victory Museum (Museum of the Great Patriotic War) in Moscow, Russia, on May 07, 2026. (Photo by Natalia Kolesnikova/Anadolu via Getty Images) The Commander of the Swiss Guards Christoph Graf attends the swearing-in ceremony for 28 new Swiss Guard recruits at the Paul VI audience hall in the Vatican on May 6, 2026. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP) Members of military history clubs participate in a theatrical reconstruction dedicated to the arrival of the ‘Victory Trains’ at the Baltic’s Train Station in St. Petersburg, Russia on May 7, 2026. (Photo by Maxim Spiridonov/Anadolu via Getty Images) Store Operator Amanda Ncube (left) and Cornellius Schutte, the Chief Operating Officer (right), reach out for the first pizza served during the launch openning of the new 100th Panarotti Pizza store in South Africa, at the new Prince Buthelezi Mall in Empangeni on 6 May 2026. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal A youth practises stunts with a football on a beach along the Atlantic ocean in Agadir at sunset on May 6, 2026. (Photo by Abdel Majid BZIOUAT / AFP) First responders inspect the rubble of a collapsed building following an Israeli airstrike a day earlier in Beirut’s southern suburb of Haret Hreik on May 7, 2026. Israel on May 6 struck Beirut’s southern suburbs in the first such attack in nearly a month, killing a senior Hezbollah commander from its elite Radwan force. At least 11 others were killed in strikes across the country’s south and east, Lebanon’s health ministry said. (Photo by Anwar AMRO / AFP) King Charles III and Lord Mayor of London Dame Susan Langley leave St Paul’s Cathedral after attending a service for the Order of St Michael and St George in London, United Kingdom on May 07, 2026. (Photo by Zeynep Demir/Anadolu via Getty Images) Activists for reproductive rights chant slogans during a march advocating access to reproductive healthcare and protesting laws that criminalize abortion and restrict healthcare services for women and girls in downtown Nairobi on May 7, 2026. A Kenyan appeals court overturned on April 24, 2026 a landmark ruling that accessing abortion was a fundamental right.Kenya is a deeply Christian country where abortions are legal but still taboo, pushing hundreds of thousands of women and girls towards backstreet clinics that put their lives in danger. (Photo by Luis TATO / AFP) A man repaints a fishing boat as vessels remain docked ashore at a port in Juwana, Central Java on May 6, 2026. Local fishermen have not gone out to sea since May 4 following a roughly 75 percent rise in non-subsidised diesel fuel prices to 30,000 Indonesian rupiah (1.85 USD) per litre amid supply disruptions linked to tensions in the Strait of Hormuz. (Photo by Devi RAHMAN / AFP) This photograph shows a view of two people in hazmat suits descending from a Bombardier Challenger 605 medical plane allegedly carrying some of the passengers from the cruise ship MV Hondius believed to be infected with hantavirus at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam on May 6, 2026. A plane that left Cape Verde following the evacuation of a cruise ship hit by the hantavirus landed in Spain’s Canary Islands on May 6, while a second flight headed for the Netherlands. (Photo by Jeffrey Groeneweg / ANP / AFP) The Flatiron building’s Beaux-Arts detailing is illuminated for the first time in its 124-year existence, in New York, on May 6, 2026. The iconic building has undergone an over $100 million renovation. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) NCC Leader Fadiel Adams at Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on May 07, 2026 in Pinetown, South Africa. Fadiel Adams faces charges of fraud and defeating the ends of justice in relation to his alleged interference with the murder probe into ANC Youth League SG, Sindiso Magaqa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart) A protester dressed in traditional attire gestures during a protest march against undocumented migrants in Durban on May 6, 2026. (Photo by RAJESH JANTILAL / AFP) This aerial photograph taken on May 6, 2026, shows a sand drawing of David Attenborough by the arts organisation Sand In Your Eye, on Morecambe beach, northern England, in celebration of his 100th birthday. David Attenborough, a leading voice on climate change and biodiversity loss whose landmark documentaries transformed popular understanding of the natural world for a global audience, marks his 100th birthday on May 8, 2026. Attenborough’s natural history series, such as “Life on Earth”, in which he had a famous encounter with mountain gorillas in Rwanda, have brought the most remote corners of the planet into living rooms worldwide. (Photo by Annabel Lee-Ellis / AFP) MORE: 24 hours in pictures, 6 May 2026 Read more PICTURES: Metro FM Music Awards glamour