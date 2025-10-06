PICTURES: Joburg Ballet presents Celestial Bodies

A new ballet performance created by choreographer Mario Gaglione explores the connection between humanity and the cosmos.

Celestial Bodies is a collaboration between Joburg Ballet, Mario Gaglione, and the Universe On Stage duo Luca Pontiggia and Yasheen Modi.

Currently on at the Joburg Theatre, it features movement, live piano, striking visuals, and powerful storytelling, aiming to merge science and dance into a unique live experience.

The production is part of Joburg Ballet’s Spring Season of Dance in October 2025.

Joburg Ballet dancers perform. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

