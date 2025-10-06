Multimedia

PICTURES: Joburg Ballet presents Celestial Bodies

6 October 2025

A new ballet performance created by choreographer Mario Gaglione explores the connection between humanity and the cosmos.

Joburg Ballet Celestial Bodies

Joburg Ballet dancers perform in the Celestial Bodies production, 2 October 2025. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Celestial Bodies is a collaboration between Joburg Ballet, Mario Gaglione, and the Universe On Stage duo Luca Pontiggia and Yasheen Modi.

Currently on at the Joburg Theatre, it features movement, live piano, striking visuals, and powerful storytelling, aiming to merge science and dance into a unique live experience.

 The production is part of Joburg Ballet’s Spring Season of Dance in October 2025.

Joburg Ballet Celestial Bodies
Joburg Ballet dancers perform. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
