8 Feb 2025

10:00 am

PICTURES: Joburg welcomes largest Hindu temple in southern hemisphere

This past week has seen much fanfare regarding the official opening of the BAPS (Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha) Hindu Mandir in Northriding, Johannesburg.

A dancer makes her way in the procession on Sunday. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

It will be the largest Hindu temple and cultural complex in the southern hemisphere, and will serve as a temple and a hub for cultural enrichment, interfaith dialogue, and fostering harmony among diverse communities.

Events included official openings, with Deputy President Paul Mashatile, and a colourful procession attended by hundreds through the streets of Sandton.

Sadhus, or Hindu holy men, pray as they prepare a chariot before embarking on the Nagar Yatra procession in Sandton. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
A juggler on a unicycle performs alongside a group of sadhus in the Nagar Yatra procession. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Hindu monks attired in orange regalia hold a “mala”, a string of wooden beads which devotees pass through their fingers as they recite sacred phrases. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Devotees take part in the Nagar Yatra procession in Sandton. The Nagar Yatra is a procession of the deities on seven chariots featuring devotional music and dance. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Sadhus or Holy Men attend the opening of the BAPS Mandir and Cultural Complex. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
Sadhus or Holy Men attend the opening of the BAPS Mandir and Cultural Complex. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
Hindu women hold the “Kalash” on their heads as a symbol of abundance, prosperity and immortality during the procession on Sunday. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Founder and artistic director of the Param Athman Dance Theatre Cameron Govender leads a group of dancers through Sandton. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Two young girls wave flags out of a bus window during the procession on Sunday in Sandton. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Hindu youngsters perform a traditional Gujarati garba dance with sticks, outside The Maslow Hotel in Sandton. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Hindu saints seek the blessings of deities on stage during the consecration ceremony and opening of the first phase of the BAPS (Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha) Hindu Mandir, the largest Hindu temple and cultural complex in the Southern Hemisphere, in Johannesburg on February 2, 2025. (Photo by RAJESH JANTILAL / AFP)

PICTURES: Religious worship at the Braamfontein Spruit

