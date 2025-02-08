PICTURES: Joburg welcomes largest Hindu temple in southern hemisphere
This past week has seen much fanfare regarding the official opening of the BAPS (Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha) Hindu Mandir in Northriding, Johannesburg.
A dancer makes her way in the procession on Sunday. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
It will be the largest Hindu temple and cultural complex in the southern hemisphere, and will serve as a temple and a hub for cultural enrichment, interfaith dialogue, and fostering harmony among diverse communities.
Events included official openings, with Deputy President Paul Mashatile, and a colourful procession attended by hundreds through the streets of Sandton.