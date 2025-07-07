24 hours in pictures, 7 July 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Rescue workers recover a damaged Ukrainian bus carrying 77 passengers, including children, after it veered off the road and crashed into a ditch near Kungyalu, Hungary, 06 July 2025. Nineteen people were injured, two of them seriously, according to rescue authorities. Picture: EPA/Janos Meszaros