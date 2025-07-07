24 hours in pictures, 7 July 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
Rescue workers recover a damaged Ukrainian bus carrying 77 passengers, including children, after it veered off the road and crashed into a ditch near Kungyalu, Hungary, 06 July 2025. Nineteen people were injured, two of them seriously, according to rescue authorities. Picture: EPA/Janos Meszaros
Protesters chant anti-government slogans and wave Kenyan flags beside a burning barricade blocking a road during Saba Saba Day protests in Nairobi, on July 7, 2025. Kenya marked its fight for democracy on July 7, 2025 with police blocking main roads in Nairobi ahead of potential protests, after last month’s demonstrations descended into violent clashes. Saba Saba Day marks the uprising on July 7, 1990 when Kenyans demanded a return to multi-party democracy after years of autocratic rule by then-president Daniel arap Moi. (Photo by Luis TATO / AFP)
Yemeni Shiite Muslim youths sit on a fence during Ashura day, the tenth day of Muharram, in Sana’a, Yemen, 06 July 2025. Shiite Muslims across the world observe the holy month of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar. The peak of Muharram is the celebration of Ashura, commemorating the martyrdom of Imam Hussain, a grandson of the Prophet Muhammad. Picture: EPA/YAHYA ARHAB
Mozos or runners take part in the first running of the bulls of the Sanfermines festival in Pamplona, Spain, 07 July 2025. The San Fermin festival runs until 14 July 2025. Picture: EPA/JESUS DIGES
A woman bathes in the sea at the beach of Ondarreta on a cloudy morning in San Sebastian, northern Spain, 07 July 2025. Picture: EPA/Javier Etxezarreta
Symbolic gallows and rainbow colour flags stand on Ipanema Beach during a protest in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 06 July 2025. The protest was organised pro-Israeli advocacy NGO ‘StandWithUs’. Picture: EPA/ANDRE COELHO
(L to R)Indonesia’s President Prabowo Subianto, South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and China’s Premier Li Qiang pose for a family photo of the 17th annual BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on July 6, 2025. ( The Yomiuri Shimbun ) (Photo by Mika Otsuki / The Yomiuri Shimbun via AFP)
Costumed participants parade on the Champs-Elysees avenue during the Tropical Carnival in Paris, France, 06 July 2025. Hundreds of dancers and dozens of carnival groups from Guadeloupe, Martinique, Guyana, Brazil, Reunion, Haiti, Trinidad, Tobago, Bolivia and Peru, take over the Champs-Elysees to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the carnival, dedicated to the Amazon and Brazil under the theme ‘Amazonies’. Picture: EPA/TERESA SUAREZ
Twelve-year-old Palestinian girl Hala Abu Dahlez (C), who was injured in an airstrike, spends time playing with her siblings inside her tent in Al-Mawasi, Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, 06 July 2025 (issued 07 July 2025). Hala sustained serious head injuries on 26 March 2025 when a metal swing set collapsed on her following an Israeli airstrike, resulting in a head injury. She underwent several surgeries, but doctors say she requires specialized treatment outside the Gaza Strip. Ongoing border closures have prevented her evacuation, risking deterioration. Hala lives with her family in a displacement camp and suffers from severe physical and psychological trauma. Picture: EPA/HAITHAM IMAD
People cross the street in front of the Louis Vuitton store shaped like a cruise ship, in Shanghai, China, 07 July 2025. Luxury retail group Louis Vuitton has launched an installation called The Louis at Taikoo Hui in Shanghai’s Nanjing West Road business district. Standing nearly 100 feet tall, this ship-inspired structure pays tribute to the brand’s 19th-century heritage with a cabin made from classic Louis Vuitton cases and a hull adorned with the monogram. Picture: EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI
People throw handmade gunpowder during the celebration of La Demanda, in honor of Saint James the Apostle, in Apastepeque, El Salvador, 06 July 2025. Dozens of Salvadoran Catholic parishioners in the rural town of Apastequepe, located approximately 56 kilometers from San Salvador, celebrated the centennial procession in which an image of the apostle Saint James is carried through all the neighborhoods of this town. Picture: EPA/Rodrigo Sura
A giant inflatable octopus is placed in front of the German parliament building in Berlin, Germany, 07 July 2025. The environmental organization Greenpeace staged a protest with a ten meter tall inflatable octopus on the occasion of the kick-off of a meeting of the International Seabed Authority (ISA), taking place in Jamaica. Picture: EPA/CLEMENS BILAN
A model presents a creation for Iris Van Herpen during the Women’s Haute-Couture Fall/Winter 2025-26 collection show in Paris, on July 7, 2025. ( Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP)
The pack of riders (peloton) cycles past a mural dubbed “Douceur d’Amand” by K2B Graff on the side of a building in Saint-Amand-les-Eaux during the 3rd stage of the 112th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 178.3 km between Valenciennes and Dunkerque (Dunkirk), Northern France, on July 7, 2025. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP)
