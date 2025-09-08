24 hours in pictures, 8 September 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
People on horses drive a group of bulls through the streets of the city of Segorbe in eastern Spain, 08 September 2025, on the first day of the Entry of the Bulls and Horses festival. The fiesta dates back to the 14th century. This year’s edition runs from 08 to 14 September. Picture: EPA/ANDREU ESTEBAN
Turkish police block protesters as they set up barricades in front of the country’s main opposition, the Republican People’s Party (CHP) headquarters in Istanbul, Turkey, 08 September 2025. Police barricaded areas around the CHP headquarters in Istanbul as government appointed-trustees entered the building after a court’s order ousted the party’s Istanbul head, Ozgur Celik, over congress irregularities on 02 September 2025. Picture: EPA/CAN OZER
A deceased suspect is carried to the MLM mortuary van in Chatsworth on September 08, 2025 in Durban, South Africa. It is reported that the deceased suspects were linked to incidents of murder, attempted murder, stock theft and extortion. (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)
A Russian serviceman holds a red flag with a portrait of Soviet leader Josef Stalin during the send-off of the 143rd humanitarian convoy organized by the Russian Communist Party for the Russian army and residents of the Kursk, Donetsk and Luhansk regions, at the Lenin State Farm outside Moscow, Russia, 08 September 2025. The convoy is dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the Red Army’s victory over Japan and the end of World War II in 1945. It contains food, medicine, drones and hundreds of motocross motorcycles, which are used by the military on the front line for assault operations. Picture: EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY
Public Order Police (POPS) had a tense moment with Pagad during the march against drugs and gangsterism on September 07, 2025 in Beacon Valley,Mitchell’s Plain, South Africa. The march aimed to create an awareness on a safe and harmonious Mitchell’s Plain, the Cape Flats and the entire province. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
A protester throws a tear gas bomb towards the police during clashes in front of the parliament building in Kathmandu, Nepal, 08 September 2025. Young demonstrators gathered in the capital to demand an end to corruption and the lifting of social media bans. The government shut down 26 platforms, including Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and WhatsApp, after they refused to register in Nepal. At least six people were killed and dozens were injured during the protest. Picture: EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA
A Mercedes Benz Concept AMG GT XX on display at the International Motor Show Germany IAA Mobility 2025 in Munich, Germany, 08 September 2025. The IAA Mobility 2025 takes place in Munich from 09 to 14 September 2025, featuring numerous world premieres, and a special focus on electric mobility and digitization. Picture: EPA/ANNA SZILAGYI
The ‘Blood Moon’ during a total eclipse event hangs in the sky next to the Tokyo Skytree tower in Tokyo, Japan, early 08 September 2025. A lunar eclipse, the opposite of a solar eclipse, happens when the earth is positioned between the full moon and sun. The red glow that is created earns this type of an eclipse the title of ‘blood moon’. Picture: EPA/JIJI PRESS
American actor Angelina Jolie arrives for the screening of the movie ‘Couture’ during the 50th annual Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), in Toronto, Canada, 07 September 2025. The annual film festival runs from 04 September 2025 through 14 September 2025. As Canada’s premiere home of cinema, TIFF offers screenings, lectures, discussions, festivals, workshops, events, professional development and opportunities to meet, hear and learn from filmmakers from Canada and around the world. Picture: EPA/EDUARDO LIMA
Afghan girls attend a class at the primary school after summer holidays in Kandahar, Afghanistan, 08 September 2025. As the new school year begins in Afghanistan following the summer holidays, the ongoing challenges regarding education for girls remain evident. Girls above the sixth grade cannot attend school, which has persisted for the past four years. This limitation affects many young women, impacting their access to education and opportunities for a brighter future. Picture: EPA/QUDRATULLAH RAZWAN
