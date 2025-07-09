24 hours in pictures, 9 July 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

A police officer reacts after his shoes caught fire while trying to douse a fire set by leftist activists on an effigy of India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at a rally in Kolkata on July 9, 2025, during a nationwide general strike called by the trade unions against what they say are the government’s anti-worker policies. (Photo by Dibyangshu SARKAR / AFP)