24 hours in pictures, 9 July 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
A police officer reacts after his shoes caught fire while trying to douse a fire set by leftist activists on an effigy of India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at a rally in Kolkata on July 9, 2025, during a nationwide general strike called by the trade unions against what they say are the government’s anti-worker policies. (Photo by Dibyangshu SARKAR / AFP)
Cofidis team’s French rider Alexis Renard cycles during the 5th stage of the 112th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 33 km individual time trial starting and finishing in Caen, northwestern France, on July 9, 2025. (Photo by Loic VENANCE / AFP)
A person holds rosary beads during a Catholic rosary service for the Texas flood victims at Notre Dame Catholic Church in Kerr County, Kerrville, Texas, USA, 08 July 2025. Search and rescue teams continue working around the clock following the flash floods on the Guadalupe River. The death toll from the flooding in Central Texas has topped 100 and more than 160 people are still thought to be missing, according to Texas Governor Greg Abbott. Picture: EPA/DUSTIN SAFRANEK
Taiwanese military reservists conduct pre-combat training during the annual Han Kuang military exercises in Miaoli County, Taiwan, 09 July 2025. The Taiwanese Armed Forces began the annual Han Kuang exercises, large-scale military drills aimed at testing the troops’ defensive capabilities in the event of a potential invasion by China. Han Kuang military exercises are scheduled between 09-18 July. Picture: EPA/RITCHIE B. TONGO
A plume of smoke rises from a fire in a scrap metal dump on the northern outskirts of Skopje, North Macedonia, 09 July 2025. Picture: EPA/GEORGI LICOVSKI
Visitors attend an exhibition to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second Sino-Japanese War, in Beijing, China, 08 July 2025. The armed conflict known in China as the War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression ended on 02 September 1945 when Japan surrended. Picture: EPA/ANDRES MARTINEZ CASARES
King Charles III and the President of France Emmanuel Macron visit the Windsor Castle Gardens on July 9, 2025 in Windsor, England. President Emmanuel Macron and Mrs Brigitte Macron visit the UK in the first visit State Visit made by France in 17 years. They are staying at Windsor Castle, hosted by King Charles III and Queen Camilla. Today, the Macrons will have lunch with the UK Prime Minister at Downing Street, and a banquet will be held in their honour at The Guildhall. (Photo by Aaron Chown – Pool/Getty Images)
British singer Hannah Reid (C) of electronic pop band London Grammar performs on the Lake stage during the 59th Montreux Jazz Festival (MJF), in Montreux, Switzerland, 08 July 2025. Picture: EPA/CYRIL ZINGARO
Guests and journalists use their smartphones to take pictures of Zeus, the mechanical horse used in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games’ opening ceremony, as it is being installed for display on the terrace of the abbey of Mont Saint-Michel on July 9, 2025. The emblematic horse will be on display until September 7, 2025. (Photo by Damien MEYER / AFP)
A model presents a creation for Robert Wun during the Women’s Haute-Couture Fall/Winter 2025-26 collection show at the Theatre du Chatelet, in Paris, on July 9, 2025. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP)
A firefighting helicopter flies during extinguishing works of a forest fire within the Els Ports Natural Park in Pauls, in Tarragona, Spain, 08 July 2025. Picture: EPA/QUIQUE GARCIA
Blade Nzimande (Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation of South Africa) briefs the media post the Budget Vote at Imbizo Centre on July 09, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. The briefing outlined the Department of Department of Science, Technology, and Innovation priorities and interventions for the 2025/26 financial year that are aimed at intensifying the fight against poverty, unemployment and inequality, supporting economic growth, and securing South Africa’s status as Africa’s science leader on the global stage. (Photo by Gallo Images/ER Lombard)
Rickshaw pullers ride their rickshaws in a flooded street during a rainy day, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 09 July 2025. The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has forecasted rain or thunder showers in all divisions, including Dhaka. Monsoon is active over Bangladesh and strong over North Bay. Picture: EPA/MONIRUL ALAM
A man operates a robot ‘Delto’ (DG-5F) gripper from Tesollo, during the AI for Good Global Summit at Palexpo in Geneva, Switzerland, 08 July 2025. Picture: EPA/SALVATORE DI NOLFI
A person passes an anti-Israel mural sprayed on a wall, depicting a Houthi fighter stopping an Israeli ship off the coast of Yemen, in Sana’a, Yemen, 09 July 2025. Yemen’s Houthis have confirmed that the Liberian-flagged bulk carrier Magic Seas sank in the Red Sea off the coast of Yemen, a day after it was struck by rockets and explosive-laden remote-controlled boats. The attack was in response to Israel’s military operation in the Gaza Strip, according to a statement by Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea. Picture: EPA/YAHYA ARHAB
