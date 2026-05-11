48 hours in pictures, 10 May 2026

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Leruo (left), Kgothatso (centre) and Leeto Mokgethi celebrate Mother’s Day at the Johannesburg Zoo in Johannesburg, 10 May 2026, during the Johannesburg City Parks Mother’s Day Concert. Award-winning singer Ami Fakul headlined the concert. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen Attendees take part in the Red Bull Wings For Life challenge, 10 May 2026, at Irene, in Centurion. The event is a global charity race, supporting spinal cord injury research, encouraging participants to “run for those who can’t”. All participants worldwide start at the same time, 1pm in South Africa, with a virtual “Catcher Car” starting 30 minutes later, and as it overtakes runners at 14 km/h, those runners are out of the race. 100% of the proceeds go towards research. Picture: Mpumelelo Macu/Red Bull Content Pool Spanish evacuees wearing blue protective suits wait on the tarmac to board a Spanish air force Airbus A310 plane at the Tenerife Sur-Reina Sofia airport after being evacuated from the Dutch flagged hantavirus-stricken cruise ship MV Hondius which anchored at the industrial port of Granadilla de Abona on the island of Tenerife in Spain’s Canary Islands on May 10, 2026. Repatriation flights for the nearly 150 passengers onboard the ship hit by a deadly hantavirus outbreak began as passengers were transferred to shore on smaller vessels then by bus to the airport to be flown home after weeks at sea. (Photo by Antonio Sempere / AFP) Entrepreneur Solomzi Maseti, founder of Happy Joy Bin Cleaner, poses for a photograph while cleaning bins in Kaalfontein, near Midrand, 8 May 2026. Maseti was born with down syndrome, but his ambitions led him to starting the bin cleaning business which services clients in the community. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen The pack rides during the 2nd stage of the Giro d’Italia 2026 – Tour of Italy cycling race between Burgas and Veliko Tarnovo, Bulgaria, on May 9, 2026. (Photo by Luca Bettini / AFP) The USS Nimitz (CVN-68) aircraft carrier is seen in Guanabara Bay in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on May 8, 2026. (Photo by Pablo PORCIUNCULA / AFP) A Pakistani Hindu bride looks on during a mass marriage ceremony organised by the Cutchi Maheshwari Welfare Association in Karachi on May 8, 2026. (Photo by Rizwan TABASSUM / AFP) BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP’s Spanish rider Alex Marquez crashes out of the Moto GP Grand Prix of France at Le Mans, northwestern France, on May 10, 2026. (Photo by Loic VENANCE / AFP) Mexican search collectives for missing persons hold a vigil at the Monument to the Mother in Mexico City on May 9, 2026, a day before the national march by the Mothers of the Disappeared on Mother’s Day. (Photo by GERARDO MAGALLON / AFP) Maps Maponyane (left), former Miss World and Miss South Africa Rolene Strauss (centre) and former Miss South Africa 2024-runner-up Nompumelelo Maduna, teed off at the legendary Extreme 19th, located at the renowned Legend Golf & Safari Resort which officially reopened this weekend. Perched high on Hanglip Mountain in Limpopo, the Extreme 19th is globally celebrated as the longest and most thrilling par-3 hole in golf. Accessible only by helicopter, players tee off from the breathtaking Hanglip Mountain, launching their ball over vast bushveld terrain toward a green shaped like the African continent, almost 400 meters below. Picture: Yolanda van der Stoep A soldier from the National Front for the Liberation of Azawad (FLA) waves an FLA flag as he rides on the back of a motorcycle in the streets of Kidal, on May 9, 2026. Mali’s government refuses to talk to “terrorist” armed groups, the foreign minister has said, days after jihadists and allied separatists mounted unprecdented attacks against the junta. The coordinated deadly offensive by Al-Qaeda-linked jihadists and Tuareg separatists on April 25 and 26 targeted strategic towns and killed the country’s influential defence minister. (Photo by AFP) The helicopter carrying Pope Leo XIV takes off to the Vatican at the end of a pastoral visit in Naples on May 8, 2026. (Photo by Carlo Hermann / AFP) A worker scatters fresh shrimps for drying on a shore along the Arabian sea in Mumbai on May 8, 2026. (Photo by Indranil Mukherjee / AFP) Visitors watch Jai, a Bengal tiger enjoying in a pool on a hot afternoon at the Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan and Zoo in Mumbai on May 10, 2026. (Photo by Punit PARANJPE / AFP) US President Donald Trump, his son Eric Trump (2R) and the CEO of LIV Golf Scott O’Neil (R) watch play during the LIV Golf Virginia 2026 tournament at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia on May 9, 2026. (Photo by Aaron Schwartz / AFP) Models at the David Tlale Autumn/Winter 2026/27 Show – I am Africa, Not African at Gautrain Station on May 08, 2026 in Sandton, South Africa. David Tlale’s – I am Africa, not African philosophy redefines luxury by moving beyond stereotypical African prints to showcase authentic, versatile, and high-end design rooted in African culture. (Photo by Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape). This aerial photo shows containers at the port in Qingdao, in China’s eastern Shandong province on May 9, 2026. (Photo by CN-STR / AFP) World War Two veteran Nerses Simonyan, 102, attends a ceremony marking the 81st anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, in Yerevan on May 9, 2026. (Photo by KAREN MINASYAN / AFP) MORE: 24 hours in pictures, 7 May 2026 Read more 24 hours in pictures, 4 May 2026