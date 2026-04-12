48 hours in pictures, 12 April 2026

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Two residents look on as a South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldier stands guard during a stop-and-search patrol as part of Operation Prosper in Retreat, near Cape Town, on April 10, 2026. Operation Prosper sees the SANDF play a supporting role to the South African Police Service(SAPS) in crime prevention operations. (Photo by RODGER BOSCH / AFP) Newly elected DA Federal leader, Geordin Hill-Lewis celebrates with his wife Carla at Gallagher Convention centre in Midrand,12 April 2026, on the last day of DA Federal Congress 2026. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen Arthur Jantjies of South Africa (PAR AC) wins the Men’s Elite race during the Totalsports Two Oceans Ultra Marathon powered by BYD at UCT Rugby Fields on April 11, 2026 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images) Gerda Steyn of South Africa (Hollywood Athletics Club CGA) wins the Women’s Elite race during the Totalsports Two Oceans Ultra Marathon powered by BYD at UCT Rugby Fields on April 11, 2026 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images) Runners on Chapmans Peak during the 2026 Two Oceans Marathon on April 11, 2026 in Cape Town, South Africa. The marathon is a 56 km/35-mile ultramarathon and 21 km half-marathon which is run against a backdrop of spectacular scenery through the Cape Peninsula. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach) Dancers with the Johannesburg-based dance company WGRUV perform in a new contemporary ballet titled JUXTAPOSE, 9 April 2026, at the Roodepoort Theatre. The show, which features four separate works, will run from 9 to 12 April in Roodepoort, and then move on to the Mandela Bay Theatre Complex in Gqeberha. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen People visit the graves of fallen Ukrainian soldiers at the Lychakiv Military Cemetery during Orthodox Easter celebrations in Lviv on April 12, 2026, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by YURIY DYACHYSHYN / AFP) An Orthodox believer sets a candle during Easter service in Saint Michael’s Golden-Domed Cathedral in Kyiv on April 12, 2026, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Ukraine and Russia accused each other on April 12, 2026 of violating a truce in place for Orthodox Easter thousands of times, as the war dragged on into its fifth year. (Photo by Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP) Joburg residents and visitors enjoy Main Street Sundays, 12 April 2026, an initiative that sees Main Street in the Johannesburg CBD closed to cars and taxis, encouraging pedestrians, cyclists and skateboarders etc to walk and enjoy the inner city, incuding art displays, live music, market stalls, and city restaurants. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen A photo shows children’s shoes layed out on Dam Square during a memorial protest organised by Plant an Olive Tree group for child victims in Gaza, in Amsterdam, on April 12, 2026. (Photo by Ramon van Flymen / ANP / AFP) People walk past a wall mural along the roadside in Tehran on April 12, 2026. Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who was part of peace talks with the United States this weekend, said on April 12 that Washington was “unable” to win Tehran’s trust during the discussions. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP) The sun rises behind boats moored at a pier near Denpasar on Indonesia’s resort island of Bali on April 12, 2026. (Photo by SONNY TUMBELAKA / AFP) Women in traditional Hungarian dresses fill out their ballot papers at a polling station in a nursery school in Veresegyhaz, some 30km east of Budapest, on April 12, 2026, during the general election in Hungary. The vote could end Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s 16-year stint in power as the EU’s longest serving current leader and a self-decribed “thorn” in the bloc’s side. (Photo by Peter Kohalmi / AFP) Racegoers pose for a picture with Irish Guards’ mascot “Seamus” on Ladies Day, day two of the Grand National Festival horse race meeting at Aintree Racecourse in Liverpool, north-west England, on April 10, 2026. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) Brazilian Light Heavyweight Paulo Costa (C) kicks previously undefeated Russian Azamat Murzakanov before he falls with a Technical Knock Out (TKO) during UFC 327 at Kaseya Center in Miami, on April 11, 2026. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) Members of the Gujarati Hindu Sanskruti Kendra’s Divinity Divas delivered an energetic performance of the traditional Indian folk “Garba” or (stick dance) adding colour and spirit of celebrations marking a momentous milestone for the organisation at the temple in Durban over the weekend. Ekta Mandir, the Kendra’s temple, commemorated 25 years of spiritual presence and community service, while the Kendra Gardens Retirement Home celebrated 15 years of dedicated care for the elderly. The landmark Silver Jubilee year was honoured with a grand celebration at the Kendra Main Hall, bringing together members of the community in a vibrant display of song, dance, culture, devotion, and unity. A highlight of the festivities was a captivating performance by United Kingdom-based singer Bhavik Haria, whose soulful music lent a memorable and uplifting dimension to the grand occasion. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal The pack rides on the first cobblestone sector of “Troisville” during the 123rd edition of the Paris-Roubaix one-day classic cycling race, 258.3 km between Compiègne and Roubaix, northern France, on April 12, 2026. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP) A mosaic depicting Pope John Paul II (L) and Pope John XXIII (R) is seen at the entrance of Saint Joseph Metropolitan Cathedral of as Catholic worshippers leave after Sunday Mass at in Bamenda, on April 12, 2026. (Photo by PATRICK MEINHARDT / AFP) Athletes take the start on the Champs-Elysees avenue during the Paris Marathon, with the Arc de Triomphe in the background, in Paris, on April 12, 2026. (Photo by Ian LANGSDON / AFP) MORE PICTURES: Nature photography at its best Read more PICTURES: Mass wedding unites hundreds at International Pentecostal Holiness Church