24 hours in pictures, 9 April 2026

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Opponents to the government of Venezuelan interim President Delcy Rodriguez clash with the police as they demonstrate in demand of salary and pension raises Caracas on April 9, 2026. (Photo by Juan BARRETO / AFP) SANDF members patrol the Jerusalem informal settlement, Florida, in Johannesburg, 8 April 2026, to curb crime. As of March 2026, the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has been deployed to patrol streets in specific areas of Johannesburg to fight against rising gang violence and illegal mining. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen Remnants of an Iranian missile are pictured near the border between the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights and Syria on April 9, 2026. Israel vowed more strikes against Hezbollah on April 9, dismissing mounting international demands that the fragile truce between the United States and Iran in the Gulf be expanded to cover the war in Lebanon. (Photo by Ilia YEFIMOVICH / AFP) An Ethiopian Orthodox Christian worshipper prays at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in the old city of Jerusalem on April 9, 2026. Israel said April 8 that it would begin easing wartime restrictions on public gatherings, schools and airports following the truce between the US and Iran. The army’s Home Front Command issued updated guidelines that will enter into force at 6:00 am on April 9 (0300 GMT) and allow “full activity without restrictions” for most of the country. Israeli police said the new guidelines allow for the reopening of holy places in Jerusalem on April 9 “to visitors and for prayer”. (Photo by JOHN WESSELS / AFP) US First Lady Melania Trump departs after speaking in the Cross Hall of the White House in Washington, DC on April 9, 2026. US First Lady Melania Trump on April 9 made a surprise on-camera statement to deny unspecified allegations about her and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. “The lies linking me with the disgraceful Jeffrey Epstein need to end today,” she said. “The individuals lying about me are devoid of ethical standards, humility and respect.” (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP) Lebanese rescuers clear the rubble at the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted a building the day before in the Lebanese Beirut on April 9, 2026. Rescuers searched for survivors under the rubble of destroyed buildings in Beirut as Lebanon observed a day of mourning after Israeli strikes across the country killed more than 200. (Photo by Ibrahim AMRO / AFP) People travel on a boat across the Brahmaputra River to cast their ballots to vote at a polling booth during the Assam Legislative Assembly election in the Darrang district on April 9, 2026. (Photo by BIJU BORO / AFP) A migrant worker sleeps inside a mosquito net at his rented room in New Delhi on April 9, 2026. (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP) A woman poses at a tulip field near Grevenbroich, western Germany on April 9, 2026. (Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / AFP) Honorary Starter Gary Player of South Africa reacts after his shot on the first tee during the first round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) This photograph shows a sailboat on the Mediterranean ocean from Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, south-eastern France on April 9, 2026. (Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP) Employees of the Sotheby’s auction house handle the painting “Les Îles de Port-Villez (1883)” by French Impressionist painter Claude Monet, at the Sotheby’s auction house in Paris, on April 9, 2026. The painting, which has been kept for decades in a private collection in France and has remained unseen by the public, will be auctioned, along with “Vétheuil, Effet du Matin (1901)” by Sotheby’s in Paris on April 16, 2026. 2026 marks the 100th anniversary of Claude Monet’s death. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP) A worker takes a break next to ballot boxes and electoral materials as they are dispatched to polling stations at City Hall in Djibouti, on April 9, 2026, ahead of the 2026 Djiboutian presidential elections. (Photo by Luis TATO / AFP) Women wearing traditional Chinese costumes pose for a picture next to the Drum Tower in Beijing on April 9, 2026. (Photo by Pedro PARDO / AFP) A women runs along the Sea Point Promenade on April 09, 2026 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images) Irish Jockey Richie McLernon competes on Hercule Du Seuil duirng the Red Rum Handicap Chase during the opening day of the Grand National Festival horse race meeting at Aintree Racecourse in Liverpool, north-west England, on April 9, 2026. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) MORE PICTURES: Mass wedding unites hundreds at International Pentecostal Holiness Church Read more 24 hours in pictures, 6 April 2026