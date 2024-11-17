48 hours in pictures, 17 November 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, including highlights featuring the fight between US retired pro-boxer Mike Tyson and US YouTuber/boxer Jake Paul, police officers standing guard in front of a barricade during a protest against the government of Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa, people riding on a Ferris wheel as they visit the Christmas market in Poznan, Poland, and giant portraits of US President Joe Biden and China’s President Xi Jinping submerged by indigenous people to protest the lack of leadership among the world’s richest nations.

US retired pro-boxer Mike Tyson (L) and US YouTuber/boxer Jake Paul (R) fight during the heavyweight boxing bout at The Pavilion at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, November 15, 2024. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)

A system of pulleys and ropes installed by members of the South Africa Police Service is set up over an entrance to a disused gold mine shaft in Stilfontein, around 150 kilometres south-west of Johannesburg, South Africa, 17 November 2024. A South African court has ordered the lifting of a police blockade of the abandoned gold mine, in which people are illegally located. Police had blocked the mine in an attempt to force the people inside to exit. Picture: EPA-EFE/STRINGER

Mikaela Shiffrin of United States with a reindeer after winning in the Women’s Slalom race at the FIS Ski World Cup in Levi, Finland, 16 November 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/Kimmo Brandt

Police officers stand guard in front of a barricade during a protest against the government of Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa due to the energy situation in the country and scheduled electricity cuts of up to 12 hours nationwide, in Quito, Ecuador, 15 November 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/VICENTE COSTALES

People ride on a Ferris wheel as they visit the Christmas market in Poznan, Poland, 16 November 2024, on its opening day. Picture: EPA-EFE/JAKUB KACZMARCZYK

Mrs South Africa 2025, Erin Jane Miller (C) reacts at the 2024 Mrs South Africa Grand Finale and Crowning show at Theatre of Marcellus, Emperors Palace, in Johannesburg on November 15, 2024. Mrs South Africa is the No.1 Pageant and Female Empowerment Program for married women in South Africa and is crowned the year before her reign. (Photo by Roberta Ciuccio / AFP)

The Beaver supermoon sets over Jerusalem, 16 November 2024. According to NASA, the full Moon in November 2024, also called the ‘Beaver supermoon’, is the last of four consecutive supermoons this year. Picture: EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Activists walk in a mock funeral procession during a protest action by ‘act now!’, in which a combustion engine is symbolically buried, in Zurich, Switzerland, 16 November 2024. Act now! is a Swiss civil resistance movement that was founded in early 2023 in response to the success of its first campaign ‘Renovate Switzerland.’ Picture: EPA-EFE/TIL BUERGY

The newly crowned Miss Universe 2024, Victoria Kjaer Theilvig (C) from Denmark, reacts as she celebrates amid the other participants after winning the 73rd edition of the Miss Universe pageant in Mexico City on November 16, 2024. (Photo by CARL DE SOUZA / AFP)

People visit Christmas Wonderland during the opening night at Tropical Park theme park in Miami, Florida, USA, 15 November 2024. Wonderland is a holiday experience with traditional ways to celebrate, as well as cutting-edge elements. Picture: EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

Giant portraits of US President Joe Biden (L) and China’s President Xi Jinping are submerged by indigenous people to protest the lack of leadership among the world’s richest nations on addressing the climate and biodiversity crisis in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on on November 16, 2024, ahead of the G20 Summit. (Photo by Pablo PORCIUNCULA / AFP)

Residents of Campo Amapa, located in the banana-growing area of El Progreso, cross a river with their belongings amid flooding caused by tropical storm Sara in El Progreso, Honduras, 16 November 2024. The Secretariat for National Risk Management and Contingencies (Copeco) added a sixth department to red alert (mandatory evacuation) due to the heavy rains that stationary tropical storm Sara continues to cause in the Caribbean, with thousands of people affected. Picture: EPA-EFE/JOSE VALLE

KTM Ajo rider Celestino Vietti of Italy crashes during the Moto2 race in the Motorcycling Solidarity Grand Prix of Barcelona, in Barcelona, Spain, 17 November 2024. The Motorcycling Solidarity Grand Prix of Barcelona is held at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya racetrack on 17 November 2024 replacing the Grand Prix of Valencia season ender. Picture: EPA-EFE/Alejandro Garcia

Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike on the Dahieh district, south of Beirut, Lebanon, 17 November 2024. Israel’s military stated on 17 November, it conducted ‘intelligence-based’ strikes on Hezbollah command centers and infrastructure in the Dahieh area of Beirut. According to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, more than 3,450 people have been killed and over 14,650 others have been injured in Lebanon since the escalation in hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah. Picture: EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH

