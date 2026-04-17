24 hours in pictures, 17 April 2026

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Supporters hold their mobile phones with flash lights during the final pre-election event of Bulgaria’s former President Rumen Radev’s political coalition “Progressive Bulgaria” in Sofia on April 16, 2026. Bulgaria will hold its eighth general election in five years on April 19, 2026, with ex-president Rumen Radev’s new grouping tipped to win a ballot many hope will end chronic instability. (Photo by Nikolay DOYCHINOV / AFP) This photographs shows St. Nicholas Cathedral in front of a huge block apartment building on the Zhivopisaya Embankment in Krasnogorsk, outside Moscow, on April 16, 2026. (Photo by Alexander NEMENOV / AFP) IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva wears Muay Thai gloves during a cultural event demonstration of Muay Thai during the 2026 IMF and World Bank Group Spring Meetings in Washington, DC, on April 16, 2026. (Photo by Kent NISHIMURA / AFP) Late Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe’s son Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe (L) and his co-accused Tobias Matonhodze appear in the Alexandra Regional Court in Johannesburg, 17 April2026. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen A protester holds a placard during the anti-imperialist march against US and Israel at US Consulate on April 17, 2026 in Sandton, South Africa. The Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) is marching to stand in solidarity with Cuba, Iran and Venezuela to stop US/Isreali wars of aggression. (Photo by Gallo Images/Lubabalo Lesolle) Alvaro Bautista of Spain riding Ducati Panigale V4R Barni Spark Racing Team competes in the practice session during the Pirelli Dutch Round (Round 3) of the WorldSBK or SBK FIM Superbike World Championship at TT Assen Circuit on April 17, 2026 in Assen, Netherlands. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images) Christian worshippers attend a service at the Coptic Orthodox Patriarchate Church during a mass for “World Peace”, where all Christian denominations gathered to pray for an end to the war in the Middle East, in Baghdad on April 16, 2026. (Photo by AHMAD AL-RUBAYE / AFP) People take part in a demonstrations called by CGTP Union against a government plan to reform labour laws in Lisbon on April 17, 2026. Thousands of people protested in Lisbon today against a planned shake-up of Portugal’s labour laws which would make firing easier and usher in more flexible work hours. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP) A Sudanese farmer collects some crops from his land on Tuti Island where the White Nile and Blue Nile merge to form the River Nile, off Khartoum on April 17, 2026. Of the nearly four million people — around half Khartoum’s pre-war population — who fled during the conflict, more than 1.8 million have returned over the past year. Yet fewer than 80,000 people have come back to central Khartoum, according to the United Nations. (Photo by Khaled DESOUKI / AFP) German magician duo Siegfried and Joy perform during a ceremony to plant trees organised by online company Ecosia and attended by the German Minister for Environment near the Reichstag building, seat of the German lower house of parliament, in Berlin on April 17, 2026. (Photo by Tobias SCHWARZ / AFP) A security personnel officer stands guard during a rally by supporters of the Iran-backed Houthi movement in solidarity with Iran and Lebanon amid the Middle East war, in the capital Sanaa on April 17, 2026. The Middle East war has created an “unprecedented shock” for the region’s economies with no guarantee of a quick recovery, a senior International Monetary Fund official has told AFP. Five of the Gulf’s eight oil- and gas-producing countries face a contraction this year, the IMF said in a regional report published on April 16. (Photo by Mohammed HUWAIS / AFP) A man walks past the portraits of children killed in a deadly strike on a children’s school in the southern city of Minab on the first day of the war that killed at least 165 people, most of them children, at the Tajrish Square in Tehran on April 16, 2026. The military adviser to Iran’s supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei on April 15 warned that Iran would sink American ships in the Strait of Hormuz if the United States decided to “police” the key shipping bottleneck. (Photo by AFP) Several NGOs, community groups, and political organisations hold a solidarity protest outside the United States (US) Consulate in Durban, 17 April 2026. The demonstration marked the 65th anniversary of the Bay of Pigs invasion, with protesters calling for an end to the US blockade of Cuba, condemning imperialism, and expressing support for Cuba’s sovereignty. The action formed part of broader nationwide solidarity efforts, with similar demonstrations taking place in Cape Town and Johannesburg, highlighting an ongoing internationalist programme opposing imperialism. The protests, titled “CUBAN SOLIDARITY NOW” brought participants, acting within a broader anti-imperialist campaign, called for a “Hands off Cuba” approach. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal Neighbors going back to check the aftermath of their businesses and houses on first day after a ceasefire agreement on April 17, 2026 north of Saida in Nabatieh, Lebanon. At 00:00 on April 17, a 10-day ceasefire took effect that is meant to pause fighting between Israeli forces and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah. The agreement was announced the night before by U.S. President Donald Trump and described as a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon; Hezbollah acknowledged the ceasefire but did not directly confirm it would abide by it. (Photo by Adri Salido/Getty Images) Pope Leo XIV (C) waves from the Popemobile to people gathering as he arrives to lead the Holy Mass at Bamenda Airport in Bamenda, on the fourth day of an 11-day apostolic journey to Africa, on April 16, 2026. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP) A tattoo is seen on the leg of a Coventry City fan prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackburn Rovers and Coventry City at Ewood Park on April 17, 2026 in Blackburn, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images) MORE: 24 hours in pictures, 16 April 2026 Read more 24 hours in pictures, 13 April 2026