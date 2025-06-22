48 hours in pictures, 22 June 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Large dolls of Young-hee (L) and of newly revealed character Cheol-su from Netflix’s South Korean series Squid Game season 3 are installed to promote the series in front of the Giant Swing and Wat Suthat Thepwararam temple in Bangkok, Thailand, 22 June 2025. The two killer dolls characters Young-hee and newly revealed Cheol-su have been installed ahead of the officially release of Squid Game 3 on 27 June 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT