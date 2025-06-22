48 hours in pictures, 22 June 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
Large dolls of Young-hee (L) and of newly revealed character Cheol-su from Netflix’s South Korean series Squid Game season 3 are installed to promote the series in front of the Giant Swing and Wat Suthat Thepwararam temple in Bangkok, Thailand, 22 June 2025. The two killer dolls characters Young-hee and newly revealed Cheol-su have been installed ahead of the officially release of Squid Game 3 on 27 June 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT
Yoga enthusiasts perform exercises during a mass yoga session to celebrate the International Day of Yoga in Johannesburg, South Africa, 21 June 2025. The event aimed to raise public awareness about the health and spiritual benefits of yoga, a practice with ancient roots in India. Since being declared by the United Nations in 2015, the International Day of Yoga has been observed globally each year as a tribute to yoga’s physical, mental, and spiritual significance. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov (C-L) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (C-R) attend a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier by the Kremlin wall to commemorate the 84th anniversary of the Nazi German invasion of the Soviet Union in 1941, on Remembrance and Sorrow Day in Moscow, Russia, 22 June 2025. The Day of Remembrance and Sorrow is observed annually on 22 June in Russia to commemorate those who died defending the Soviet Union from the Nazi Germany and its allies during Operation Barbarossa, launched on 22 June 1941 during World War II. Picture: EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV / POOL
Grade 7 learner Maddyson Shepard (centre) from Northlands Primary School in Durban, has received national praise and corporate recognition from Wimpy — after a video of her encouraging Comrades Marathon runners went viral.Maddyson Shepard’s heartfelt support, including high-fives, cheers, and jogging alongside struggling runners (all barefoot), captured the spirit of the race and the nation. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal
The peleton rides past the Rhine waterfall during the seventh stage of the Tour de Suisse cycling race, over 207km from Neuhausen am Rheinfall to Emmetten, Switzerland, 21 June 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/GIAN EHRENZELLER
A fan of Sundows cheers for her team ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Group F football match between South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns and Germany’s Borussia Dortmund at the TQL stadium in Cincinnati on June 21, 2025. (Photo by Federico PARRA / AFP)
Protesters march in solidarity with Palestinian people, in Soweto, Johannesburg, South Africa, 21 June 2025. The protesters walked from the Catholic Church of Regina Mundi to a local mosque. The significants of this is that Regina Mundi church formed a base for the struggle of the oppressed majority of black South Africa’s under the Apartheid system. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
Demonstrators wave Iranian flags as they gather in front of the US Consulate during a protest against the ongoing war between Israel and Iran and to express solidarity with the population of the Gaza Strip, in Johannesburg on June 21, 2025. (Photo by MARCO LONGARI / AFP)
A woman uses a fan to cool off amid high temperatures in the city of Valencia, Spain, 22 June 2025. The summer began with a heatwave in Spain, as temperatures are expected to surpass 40 degrees Celsius in parts of the southern peninsula. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANA ESCOBAR
A man enjoys a ride on his hydrofoil board on the Neckar river in Heidelberg, Germany, 21 June 2025. According to the weather forecast, the temperatures in the coming days will exceed 30 degrees Celsius. Picture: EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK
Yoga enthusiasts take part in a yoga session at the North Beach to mark International Day of Yoga, in Durban on June 21, 2025. Themed “Yoga for One Earth, One Health” proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly in 2014, the International Day of Yoga is an opportunity for people across the globe to unite in the practice of yoga, a mind-body discipline rooted rooted in ancient Indian tradition. (Photo by Rajesh JANTILAL / AFP)
Leopard Racing rider David Almansa of Spain crashes during the Moto 3 race of the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Italy at the Mugello circuit in Scarperia, central Italy, 22 June 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO GIOVANNINI
Puck Pieterse of the Netherlands in action during the Cross Country Elite Women race at the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup event in Val Di Sole, Italy, 22 June 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/MAXIME SCHMID
