48 hours in pictures, 7 January 2024
Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the weekend's events.
Ethiopian Orthodox worshippers hold candles as they gather to pray ahead of the Ethiopian Orthodox Christmas celebrations at the Bole Medhanialem Church in Addis Ababa on January 6, 2024. The Ethiopian Christmas, also called ‘Gena’ in Amharic, is celebrated on January 7. (Photo by Amanuel Sileshi / AFP)
Former US President and Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump arrives for a “Commit to Caucus” rally in Clinton, Iowa, on January 6, 2024. (Photo by TANNEN MAURY / AFP)
Picture of a float taking part in the “White Day” parade during the Carnival of Blacks and Whites in Pasto, Colombia on January 6, 2024. The Blacks and Whites carnival has its origins in a mix of Andean, Amazonian and Pacific cultural expressions, and it celebrates the ethnic diversity in the region and was proclaimed by UNESCO as intangible cultural heritage in 2009. (Photo by Joaquín SARMIENTO / AFP)
South African driver Brian Baragwanath of Century Racing Factory Team in action during Stage 1 of the 2024 Rally Dakar, from Alula to Al Henakiyah, Saudi Arabia, 06 January 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/Andrew Eaton
A believer plunges into the waters of a lake during the Epiphany celebrations in Kyiv, on January 6, 2024, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Genya SAVILOV / AFP)
Rescuers carry away the body of victim who was retrieved from a landslide site in the Kawashima district in the city of Anamizu, Ishikawa Prefecture, on January 6, 2024, after a major 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck the Noto region on New Year’s Day. – Rescuers sifted through rubble on January 6 as focus turned to recovering bodies rather than finding survivors five days after a huge earthquake struck central Japan, with 98 people now confirmed killed. (Photo by Toshifumi KITAMURA / AFP)
Japanese helicopters transport in vehicles during a joint military drill and demonstration conducted by Japan’s Ground Self-Defence Force 1st Airborne Brigade with participants from the US, Britain, Canada, Germany and others at Camp Narashino in the city of Funabashi, Chiba prefecture, east of Tokyo on January 7, 2024. (Photo by Richard A. Brooks / AFP)
Participants prepare to fly a kite on the inaugural day of the ‘International Kite Festival 2024’ at the Sabarmati river front in Ahmedabad on January 7, 2024. (Photo by SAM PANTHAKY / AFP)
A boy dressed as Hindu deity Hanuman performs at a carnival during an ongoing Gujarati festival in Hyderabad on January 7, 2024. (Photo by Noah SEELAM / AFP)
Anglers fish through holes on a frozen river during the annual ice fishing festival in Hwacheon on January 7, 2024. (Photo by Jung Yeon-je / AFP)
