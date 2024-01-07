48 hours in pictures, 7 January 2024

Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the weekend's events.

Ethiopian Orthodox worshippers hold candles as they gather to pray ahead of the Ethiopian Orthodox Christmas celebrations at the Bole Medhanialem Church in Addis Ababa on January 6, 2024. The Ethiopian Christmas, also called ‘Gena’ in Amharic, is celebrated on January 7. (Photo by Amanuel Sileshi / AFP)