IN PICTURES: Behind the scenes at Circus Galassia

Circus Galassia is currently performing in Johannesburg. The traditional circus focused only on human entertainment, with performers assembled from all over the world, including acrobats and jugglers to clowns and daredevils, has been playing to full crowds.

Circus performer Charlize Vorster looks on prior to a performance of the Circus Galassia in Johannesburg. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK