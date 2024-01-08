Multimedia

8 Jan 2024

IN PICTURES: Behind the scenes at Circus Galassia

Circus Galassia is currently performing in Johannesburg. The traditional circus focused only on human entertainment, with performers assembled from all over the world, including acrobats and jugglers to clowns and daredevils, has been playing to full crowds.

Circus Galassia performs in Johannesburg

Circus performer Charlize Vorster looks on prior to a performance of the Circus Galassia in Johannesburg. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Photographer Kim Ludbrook went behind the scenes at the circus.

Circus Galassia performs in Johannesburg
Acrobats Ismail Athman (top) and Kbrashidi (bottom) prepare backstage prior to a performance of the Circus Galassia in Johannesburg. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
Circus Galassia performs in Johannesburg
Members of the public queue to buy tickets. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
Circus Galassia performs in Johannesburg
Circus performer Clerece van der Westhuizen waits backstage before her arial show. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
Circus Galassia performs in Johannesburg
Arial artists perform at the Circus Galassia. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
Circus Galassia performs in Johannesburg
The ‘Jester’ Mohamed Aqueel Ambraram (21) applies his make-up while backstage. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
Circus Galassia performs in Johannesburg
Spectators eat their popcorn as they watch a performance of the Circus Galassia. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
Circus Galassia performs in Johannesburg
The ‘Jester’ Mohamed Aqueel Ambraram (21) changes into his next outfit while backstage. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
Circus Galassia performs in Johannesburg
Acrobat Ismail Athman prepares backstage. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
Circus Galassia performs in Johannesburg
Circus performers wait backstage. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
Circus Galassia performs in Johannesburg
The circus clown cracks a whip to control a “camel” performed by two humans in constume. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

