48 hours in pictures, 8 February 2026

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

DA Johannesburg mayoral candidate Helen Zille engages residents of Eldorado Park during a campaign at JD Opperman Recreation Centre on February 07, 2026 in Soweto, South Africa. The engagement aimed to to address pressing community issues ahead of the upcoming municipal elections. (Photo by Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo) Hein Van Spaendonck poses next to a Volvo PV544 at the Rand Club in Johannesburg, 7 February 2026. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen In this handout photograph taken and released by the press service of the 93rd Kholodnyi Yar Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Ground Forces on February 8, 2026, local residents stand next to burnt-out cars in the courtyard of a damaged residential building following an air attack in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Iryna Rybakova / The 93rd Kholodnyi Yar Separate Mechanized Brigade / AFP) A participant walks the runway during competitions at the Love Pride Ball in Cape Town on February 7, 2026. Ballroom culture emerged in New York City in the late 1960s and 1970s, created by Black and Latino transgender and queer communities who were excluded from mainstream drag pageants. In response, they formed alternative kinship structures known as "Houses," led by "Mothers" and "Fathers," and organised "Balls," competitive events where participants perform, walk categories and seek recognition within the community. (Photo by GIANLUIGI GUERCIA / AFP) ANC Ward 127 members with a birthday cake replica during ANC Gauteng January 8th Statement and 114 Anniversary celebrations at Nkone Maruping Hall, Braamfischer Soweto, 8 February 2026. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen Ryan Oosthuizen of South Africa celebrates with team mates after being announced as player of the final winning the Men's Cup Final Match between Fiji and South Africa on day two of the HSBC SVNS Series at HBF Park on February 08, 2026 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images) Spectators enjoy the atmosphere during the Men's Semi Final Cup Match between Australia and South Africa on day two of the HSBC SVNS Series at HBF Park on February 08, 2026 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images) A man performs stunts with a dirt bike on sand dunes near destroyed buildings in the Zahra neighbourhood, southwest of Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip, on February 6, 2026. Since October 10, a fragile US-sponsored truce in Gaza has largely halted the fighting between Israeli forces and Hamas, but both sides have alleged frequent violations. (Photo by Eyad Baba / AFP) A caretaker walks amid benches scattered by flooding inside a Catholic church on February 7, 2026 in Xai-Xai, Gaza province, Mozambique. The latest flooding is among the worst Mozambique has seen in years, with officials warning the death toll could rise as more heavy rains loom and a nationwide red?alert remains in force. Across the region, floods have ripped through critical infrastructure — roads, bridges, power lines and water systems. They have slowed aid deliveries and isolated entire communities. The N1 highway linking Maputo to the north remains cut. About 325,000 head of livestock have died and 285,000 hectares (704,250 acres) of farmland have been damaged, according to OCHA. (Photo by Zinyange Auntony / AFP) The coffin at the civic funeral service for Cde Andile "Mgazi" Mngwevu at KwaThema Stadium on February 07, 2026 in Ekurhuleni, South Africa. Mngwevu died with three friends and associates after their vehicle was swept by severe floodwaters in Chókwè, Mozambique. (Photo by Gallo Images/OJ Koloti) UN Peace Ambassador and South-African actress Charlize Theron delivers a speech during the opening ceremony of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games at the San Siro stadium in Milan, northern Italy, on February 6, 2026. (Photo by Alexander NEMENOV / AFP) Norway's Harald Oestberg Amundsen (L), Individual Neutral Athlete Savelii Korostelev, France's Hugo Lapalus, Norway's Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo and Norway's Martin Loewstroem Nyenget compete during the men's cross country 10km + 10km skiathlon event of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games at Tesero Cross-Country Skiing Stadium in Lago di Tesero (Val di Fiemme), on February 8, 2026. (Photo by Javier SORIANO / AFP) Worshippers take part in the pre-carnival event "Lavagem das Escadarias do Teatro Municipal" – a symbolic washing of the stairs of the Teatro Municipal by practitioners of Afro-Brazilian religions – in Sao Paulo, Brazil on February 7, 2026. (Photo by Nelson ALMEIDA / AFP) Oman's national team rider Asad Al Habsi waves as he rides past school children during the 2nd stage of the Tour of Oman cycling race from Al Rustaq Fort to Yitti Hills on February 8, 2026. (Photo by Loic VENANCE / AFP)