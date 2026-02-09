24 hours in pictures, 9 February 2026

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Extinction Rebellion (XR) a global, non-partisan environmental movement protest on the opening day of the African Mining Indaba outside Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) on February 09, 2026 in Cape Town, South Africa. The group is highlighting the need for South Africa and all other countries to move away from coal production and use, to not invest in any new coal mines and to honour their climate commitments. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach) Armindo Pacula appears during a bail application for the murder of DJ Warras at Johannesburg Magistrates Court, 9 February 2026. He abandoned his bail application and is due to appear with his co accused on 11 February. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen Taima the Hawk, the Seattle Seahawks' live mascot is seen on the field after the Seattle Seahawks defeated the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on February 8, 2026. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) Japan's Kaori Sakamoto competes in the figure skating women's singles free skating team event during the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games at Milano Ice Skating Arena in Milan on February 8, 2026. (Photo by WANG Zhao / AFP) Colombian singer Shakira performs onstage during her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour at the Jorge "El Magico" Gonzalez Stadium in San Salvador on February 8, 2026. (Photo by Marvin RECINOS / AFP) Election officials inspect ballot boxes before they are dispatched from the Election Commission office in Kathmandu on February 9, 2026 ahead of Nepal's general elections. (Photo by Prakash MATHEMA / AFP) A reveler cools off in the sea during a carnival street group parade in the city of Salvador, Bahia state, Brazil, on February 8, 2026. The parade ends with a sea bath at Preguica Beach and pays tribute to the song "Ladeira da Preguiça," composed by Brazilian musician Gilberto Gil and performed by the late Brazilian singer Elis Regina. (Photo by ANTONELLO VENERI / AFP) Albany Colmenares (2nd L) and Nikoll Arteaga (2nd R), of the political party Vente Venezuela led by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Corina Machado, hold Venezuelan flags after being released from the National Police headquarters in Valencia, Carabobo State, Venezuela on February 8, 2026. Venezuela's acting president Delcy Rodriguez announced on January 30, 2026, a move to grant "general amnesty" for political violence in the country, in her latest major reform since being installed after the US toppling of Nicolas Maduro. (Photo by Jacinto OLIVEROS / AFP) A man cycles past a mural and a giant billboard displaying a map of potential targets in Israel's Tel Aviv area along with a warning message reading, "You start, we finish!" in Palestine Square, in Tehran on February 9, 2026. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP) Attendees gather to watch performances during celebrations marking the Chinese Lunar New Year in Nairobi, on February 8, 2026, ahead of the upcoming Lunar New Year of the Horse. (Photo by Luis TATO / AFP) Lotto Intermarche's Dutch rider Roel van Sintmaartensdijk arrives for the cyclists' presentation ahead of the 2nd stage of the Tour of Oman cycling race from Al Rustaq Fort to Yitti Hills, on February 8, 2026. (Photo by Loic VENANCE / AFP) Britain's King Charles III is introduced to shire horses, Thunder and Regal from Thwaites Brewery during a visit to the 700-year-old medieval manor Samlesbury Hall on February 9, 2026 in Preston, England. (Photo by Paul Ellis – WPA Pool / Getty Images) A Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) supporter uses his mobile phone to record party chairman and election candidate Tarique Rahman's speech during a rally on the final day of campaigning ahead of the country's general election in Dhaka on February 9, 2026. (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP) Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny performs during Super Bowl LX Patriots vs Seahawks Apple Music Halftime Show at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on February 8, 2026. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP)