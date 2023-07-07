IN PICS: Thrills at the Ballito Pro

By Michel Bega

For just over a week, the KwaDukuza shoreline has been a hive of activity featuring some of the best surfing in the world, alongside a colourful festival that celebrates all things “stoke”. The festival ends on Sunday.

Alejo Muniz of Brazil surfs in Heat 4 of the Round of 16, 6 July. Picture: Kody McGregor/World Surf League

Aerial view of the 54th Ballito Pro Presented by O’Neill Festival, themed Konke KuLuhlaza – Everything is Blue. Picture: Luke Patterson

Guillermo Satt of Chile surfs in Heat 15 of the Round of 64 at the Ballito Pro, 4 July. Picture: Pierre Tostee/World Surf League

Female surfers take par in Women of the Wave, presented by O’Neill at The Ballito Pro. The morning was a celebration of women who surf, whether they are athletes or first-timers, inspiring, becoming inspired and sharing stoke. Picture: Luke Patterson

Zoe Steyn of South Africa surfs in Heat 6 of the Round of 32, 4 July. Picture: Pierre Tostee/World Surf League

Awande Mhlongo catching a wave at the Para Surfing Expression Session. For the first time ever, the Ballito Pro in KwaDukuza welcomed the inspirational Para Surfing Expression Session to its programme, with adaptive surfers taking to the water on Saturday, 1 July. The surfers came from Made for More, a local non-profit organisation that aims to include, empower, and equip people with disabilities through sport. Picture: Luke Patterson

Nate Colby (from Durban) doing a turn in the golden morning light. Picture: Luke Patterson

Jackson Bunch of Hawaii surfs in Heat 6 of the Round of 32, 5 July. Picture: Kody McGregor/World Surf League

Bella Kenworthy of the United States surfs in Heat 4 of the Round of 32, 4 July. Picture: Pierre Tostee/World Surf League

Joan Duru of France surfs in Heat 5 of the Round of 16, 6 July. Picture: Kody McGregor/World Surf League