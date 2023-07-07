IN PICS: Thrills at the Ballito Pro

The Ballito Pro presented by O’Neill is the world’s longest-running professional surf contest and celebrates its 54th edition at Willard Beach in Ballito this week.
Daniel Emslie of South Africa surfs in Heat 10 of the Round of 64 at the Ballito Pro, 4 July. Picture: Pierre Tostee/World Surf League
For just over a week, the KwaDukuza shoreline has been a hive of activity featuring some of the best surfing in the world, alongside a colourful festival that celebrates all things “stoke”. The festival ends on Sunday.