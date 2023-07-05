18-year-old arrested for murder of another teen

Compiled by Devina Haripersad

Wentworth police have taken an 18-year-old into custody in connection with the alleged murder of a 17-year-old teenager.

The arrest comes in response to a tragic incident that took place on Richard Winn Road in Wentworth on 27 June 2023.

According to reports, the victim was en route to attend winter holiday classes at school when he was fatally shot by the suspect.

Following the incident, detectives from the Wentworth Police Station gathered evidence and apprehended the alleged perpetrator. He was subsequently arrested on 1 July 2023.

Formal charge of murder

Police spokesperson, Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo, confirmed that the 18-year-old suspect has now been formally charged with murder and made his initial appearance before the Durban Magistrates’ Court on 3 July 2023.

“During the court proceedings, the accused was remanded in custody pending further legal proceedings. A formal bail application has been scheduled for 7 July 2023,” she said.

Ndcobo confirmed that the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident is ongoing, and that authorities are urging anyone with relevant information to come forward and assist in bringing justice to the victim and his family.

Manhunt for elderly man’s killer

In a separate incident, police in the Free State are still on the hunt for the killer of a 66-year-old man. The man was murdered in Wilgenhof, Kroonstad, on Friday, 3 July 2023.

According to police, police found the body with deep wounds on the head.

Police spokesperson, Sergeant Mahlomola Kareli, said: “Members discovered that there had been forced entry as the burglar bars and the sliding door were left open and damaged. The deceased was found lying in a pool of blood and was declared dead by emergency services”.

He said that authorities are currently conducting a search for the suspects as Kroonstad police have initiated a murder investigation.

Kareli has urged individuals who possess any information that may aid in the ongoing investigation are urged to contact Sergeant Moakhi Ramokhothoane on 084 712 0651.