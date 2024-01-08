Multimedia

Home » Multimedia

Michel Bega

Compiled by Michel Bega

Multimedia Editor

5 minute read

8 Jan 2024

03:15 pm

IN PICTURES: Shembe Church annual pilgrimage

Devotees of the Shembe Church have headed to the Nhlangakazi Holy Mountain in Ndwedwe for their annual pilgrimage.

ekuPhakameni Shembe Nazareth Church Annual Pilgrimage Dance Festival

Devotees of the ekuPhakameni Shembe Nazareth Church in their colorful attire take part in a dance festival during their annual pilgrimage to the Nhlangakazi Holy mountain on January 07, 2024 Ndwedwe, South Africa. (Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)

The devotees climb the mountain as part of their annual 10 day pilgrimage. The church was founded in 1913 and is one of the largest African traditionalist churches in Africa.

They walk up to 68kms barefoot praying, worshipping, singing, dancing and camping on their four weeks stay at the mountain.

The Shembe Church is the oldest independent indigenous Church in Southern Africa.

ekuPhakameni Shembe Nazareth Church Annual Pilgrimage Dance Festival
A follower of the Nazareth Baptist Church dressed in a traditional attire from the Ekuphakameni group, also known as the Shembe Church, climbs the Nhlangakazi Holy Mountain in Ndwedwe, 85 kilometres north of Durban, on January 7, 2024. (Photo by RAJESH JANTILAL / AFP)
ekuPhakameni Shembe Nazareth Church Annual Pilgrimage Dance Festival
Devotees of the ekuPhakameni Shembe Nazareth Church in their colorful attire take part in a dance festival during their annual pilgrimage. (Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)
ekuPhakameni Shembe Nazareth Church Annual Pilgrimage Dance Festival
Women dressed in traditional attire of the Nazareth Baptist Church, from the Ekuphakameni take part in a cultural dance. (Photo by RAJESH JANTILAL / AFP)
ekuPhakameni Shembe Nazareth Church Annual Pilgrimage Dance Festival
(Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)
ekuPhakameni Shembe Nazareth Church Annual Pilgrimage Dance Festival
(Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)
ekuPhakameni Shembe Nazareth Church Annual Pilgrimage Dance Festival
(Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)
ekuPhakameni Shembe Nazareth Church Annual Pilgrimage Dance Festival
(Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)
ekuPhakameni Shembe Nazareth Church Annual Pilgrimage Dance Festival
(Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)
ekuPhakameni Shembe Nazareth Church Annual Pilgrimage Dance Festival
(Photo by RAJESH JANTILAL / AFP)
ekuPhakameni Shembe Nazareth Church Annual Pilgrimage Dance Festival
Young maidens of the Nazareth Baptist Church. (Photo by RAJESH JANTILAL / AFP)
ekuPhakameni Shembe Nazareth Church Annual Pilgrimage Dance Festival
Women devotees dressed in traditional attire. (Photo by RAJESH JANTILAL / AFP)
ekuPhakameni Shembe Nazareth Church Annual Pilgrimage Dance Festival
(Photo by RAJESH JANTILAL / AFP)
ekuPhakameni Shembe Nazareth Church Annual Pilgrimage Dance Festival
(Photo by RAJESH JANTILAL / AFP)
ekuPhakameni Shembe Nazareth Church Annual Pilgrimage Dance Festival
Men dressed in traditional Zulu attire. (Photo by RAJESH JANTILAL / AFP)
ekuPhakameni Shembe Nazareth Church Annual Pilgrimage Dance Festival
A devotee of the Nazareth Baptist Church dressed in a traditional attire prays at the Nhlangakazi Holy Mountain in Ndwedwe. (Photo by RAJESH JANTILAL / AFP)
ekuPhakameni Shembe Nazareth Church Annual Pilgrimage Dance Festival
(Photo by RAJESH JANTILAL / AFP)
ekuPhakameni Shembe Nazareth Church Annual Pilgrimage Dance Festival
(Photo by RAJESH JANTILAL / AFP)

MORE IN PICTURES: Behind the scenes at Circus Galassia

Read more on these topics

photography

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa This is SA’s formidable team of lawyers to take on Israel at ICJ for genocide in Gaza
South Africa Oscar Pistorius back at home
South Africa The strict parole conditions Oscar Pistorius will face once released
Politics ANC, Ezulweni Investments reach settlement over R102 million debt dispute
South Africa ‘Reckless’: ANC youth leader Collen Malatji calls for Zuma’s expulsion

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe