IN PICTURES: Shembe Church annual pilgrimage
Devotees of the Shembe Church have headed to the Nhlangakazi Holy Mountain in Ndwedwe for their annual pilgrimage.
Devotees of the ekuPhakameni Shembe Nazareth Church in their colorful attire take part in a dance festival during their annual pilgrimage to the Nhlangakazi Holy mountain on January 07, 2024 Ndwedwe, South Africa. (Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)
The devotees climb the mountain as part of their annual 10 day pilgrimage. The church was founded in 1913 and is one of the largest African traditionalist churches in Africa.
They walk up to 68kms barefoot praying, worshipping, singing, dancing and camping on their four weeks stay at the mountain.
The Shembe Church is the oldest independent indigenous Church in Southern Africa.
