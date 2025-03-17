PICTURES: Joburg hosts first in 2025 Warrior Race series

This weekend saw the first Warrior Race for 2025 take place at Syringa Park at Avianto Estate.

Athletes compete in the Warrior race held in Johannesburg, South Africa, 15 March 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

The Warrer Race sees entrants take part in an obstacle course race.

Racers have to complete obstacles like Mud Monster, Big Balls and Submerge over various distances. The obstacles involve jumping over burning fires, crawling through mud under a wire fence, battling up slippery slopes and running or swimming across water obstacles.

The Warrior Race has become very popular among families, work colleagues and other teams.

Photographer Kim Ludbrook was there to document the first in the 2025 series.

Athletes compete in the Warrior race held at Syringa Park, Avianto Estate in The Cradle. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

PICTURES: Runners brave Joburg rain to run for gender equality