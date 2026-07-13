PICTURES: Gravity-defying action from the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series

Towering cliffs, historic bridges and dramatic coastlines provide the stage for one of the world's most breathtaking sporting competitions.

The Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series sees elite athletes leap from heights of up to 27 metres, combining precision, courage and extraordinary skill as they battle for the sport’s biggest prize.

The Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series is the world’s premier professional cliff diving competition, bringing together the sport’s best male and female athletes to compete at some of the most spectacular locations on the planet.

Established in 2009, the annual series has become one of the most visually striking events on the sporting calendar, with divers launching themselves from towering platforms built on cliffs, bridges and coastal rock formations.

Unlike Olympic diving, where athletes compete from a 10-metre platform, Red Bull Cliff Diving competitors leap from heights of 21 metres for women and 27 metres for men – the equivalent of jumping from a seven- to nine-storey building.

In just a few seconds they accelerate to speeds of about 85km/h, performing a series of twists and somersaults before entering the water almost perfectly vertically.

Each athlete completes four dives during an event. Five judges score every dive for take-off, technique, execution and entry into the water, while the degree of difficulty is also taken into account.

At the end of the season a diver is crowned the overall World Series champion.

This year’s six-event tour began in Bali, Indonesia, before moving to St. Petersburg, Florida, in the United States, and Copenhagen, Denmark.

The remaining events will be held in Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina, where competitors dive from the city’s famous Stari Most bridge, followed by the dramatic limestone cliffs of Polignano a Mare, Italy, before the season concludes on the rugged coastline of Oman.

Each venue presents its own challenges, with changing winds, waves and water conditions adding to the difficulty of every dive.

Only 24 divers compete at each event – 12 men and 12 women – making it one of the most exclusive professional sports in the world.

Most competitors have backgrounds in elite platform diving before progressing to cliff diving, where years of training are required to master the added height and speed.

While the field includes permanent athletes contesting the full championship, several wildcard competitors are invited at each event, giving emerging talent the opportunity to test themselves against the world’s best.

Despite the breathtaking scenery, cliff diving is an inherently dangerous sport.

A mistimed rotation or poor entry can result in broken bones, concussions, muscle tears and other serious injuries, as hitting the water at high speed can feel almost like striking a solid surface.

To minimise the risks, dive sites are carefully inspected, platforms are professionally constructed, safety divers are stationed in the water throughout the competition, and athletes spend years perfecting their technique before competing on the world stage.

It is this combination of extraordinary athleticism, spectacular locations and ever-present danger that has made the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series one of the most captivating spectacles in international sport.

Rhiannan Iffland of Australia dives from the 21.5-meter platform on the Copenhagen Opera House during the final competition day of the third stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series at Copenhagen, Denmark, at the end of June. Picture: Romina Amato/Red Bull Content Pool

Simone Leathead of Canada dives from the 22 metre platform at Broken Beach, in Bali, Indonesia, in May. Picture: Ray Demski/Red Bull Content Pool

Nelli Chukanivska of the Ukraine dives from the 21-meter platform in St. Petersburg, Florida, in the beginning of June. Picture: Dean Treml/Red Bull Content Pool

Molly Carlson of Canada dives from the 21.5 metre platform on the Copenhagen Opera House, in Denmark, at the end of June. Picture: Dean Treml/Red Bull Content Pool

(L-R) Morgane Herculano of Switzerland, Xantheia Pennisi of Australia, Molly Carlson of Canada and Lisa Faulkner of the USA react during a day of competition day in St. Petersburg, USA. Picture: Dean Treml/Red Bull Content Pool

Catalin Preda of Romania reacts after his dive from the 28-meter platform on the Copenhagen Opera House, in Denmark, at the end of June. Picture: Dean Treml/Red Bull Content Pool

(L-R) Aidan Heslop from the UK and Jonathan Paredes of Mexico dive from a tree at Kroya Waterfall during a free training session in Bali, Indonesia, in May. Picture: Ray Demski / Red Bull Content Pool

Gary Hunt of France prepares for the water entry after diving from a tree at Kroya Waterfall during a free training session, at Bali, Indonesia, in May. Picture: Romina Amato/Red Bull Content Pool

Aidan Heslop of the UK dives from the 27 metre platform on the training day at Broken Beach during the first stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series, at Bali, Indonesia, in May. Picture: Romina Amato/Red Bull Content Pool

Stella Forsyth of Australia dives from a tree at Kroya Waterfall during a free training session, at Bali, Indonesia, in May. Picture: Romina Amato/Red Bull Content Pool

Xantheia Pennisi of Australia dives from the 21.5 metre platform on the Copenhagen Opera House. Picture: Dean Treml/Red Bull Content Pool

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