48 hours in pictures, 12 July 2026

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
Siya Kolisi of South Africa poses for selfies with fans before the 2026 Nations Championship match between South Africa and Scotland at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on July 11, 2026 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)
Red Bull KTM Tech3 Team’s Argentinian driver Valentin Perrone (C, flying head over heels through the air) and Spanish driver Marcos Uriarte (R, falling on the racetrack) crash during the Moto3 race at the Sachsenring race track in Hohenstein-Ernstthal near Chemnitz, eastern Germany, on July 12, 2026, ahead of the German Motorcycle MotoGP Grand Prix. (Photo by Ronny HARTMANN / AFP)
Community members loot Beyond Borders Carriers (BBC) transporting Tiles along Ekandustria road near Ekangala in Tshwane, 10 July 2026. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen
A spectator sporting a hat with strawberries and tennisballs on her necklace smiles as she poses for a photo on the fourteenth day of the 2026 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 12, 2026. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP)
People gather in Pamplona, northern Spain, on July 12, 2026, to protest against sexual assaults reported during the San Fermin festival. (Photo by MIGUEL RIOPA / AFP)
(From L) South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa, South Africa’s President’s wife Tshepo Motsepe, France’s President Emmanuel Macron and France’s President’s wife Brigitte Macron pose on the steps of The Elysee Presidential Palace ahead of an official state dinner in Paris on July 10, 2026. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP)
Mourners gather for prayers after the announcement of the death of Qatar’s former leader Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani at the Imam Mohammed ibn Abd al-Wahhab Mosque in Doha on July 12, 2026. Qatar’s government on July 12 announced the death of Sheikh Hamad, who led the country from 1995 to 2013. He was 74, according to a government website. The former leader was seen as one of the key architects of modern Qatar and led the country during a period of rapid economic growth. He took power in June 1995, overthrowing his father in a bloodless coup while the latter was abroad. (Photo by Mahmud HAMS / AFP)
Isizwile Womens singers and dancers cheer thousands of runners during the sold-out 2026 Absa RUN YOUR CITY Durban 10K in Durban on Sunday. Around 10,000 participants, including elite athletes, club runners and social entrants, took to the streets of Durban, with the race starting near Suncoast and finishing on the city’s beachfront promenade. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal
A smoke plume billows during an Israeli strike on an industrial area in Gaza City on July 12, 2026. Gaza’s civil defence and hospitals said an Israeli drone strike and gunfire killed five people and injured several others on July 12. A ceasefire remains in place between Israel and Hamas, but it has not halted violence in Gaza, and efforts to secure a lasting agreement to end the war have stalled. (Photo by Omar AL-QATTAA / AFP)
Protesters march during an anti-migration demonstration in Norwood on July 11, 2026. Protests that began with groups like March and March have since spread to ordinary residents taking to the streets, as anti-migrant sentiment continues to spread across South Africa. (Photo by EMMANUEL CROSET / AFP)
Law enforcement conduct a multidisciplinary operation under Operation Prosper at Bundu Inn in Mohlakeng on July 10, 2026 in West Rand, South Africa. This is part of ongoing efforts to clamp down on illegal mining and related criminal activities in the West Rand District. (Photo by Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo)
A ballet dancer on the festival grounds at the Free State Arts Festival (Vrystaat Kunstefees /Mofetanyane wa Bonono wa Freistata) at University of the Free State on July 09, 2026, in Bloemfontein, South Africa. The annual multi-disciplinary festival brings together local and international creatives to celebrate visual arts, theatre, and literature serving as a vital cultural hub in the region. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)
Women use electric fans to cool off during a heatwave in Paris on July 10, 2026. (Photo by Behrouz MEHRI / AFP)
People pose as they arrive to attend the “Bal des fous” festive event at the Palais des Festivals in Cannes, French Riviera, on July 12, 2026. (Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP)
German cycling enthusiast Dieter ‘Didi’ Senft, nicknamed “El diablo” cheers as the pack of riders (peloton) cycles during the 9th stage of the 113th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 154,6 km between Malemort and Ussel in central France, on July 12, 2026. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)
A “recortador” (bull leaper) performs with a bull in the Plaza de Toros bullring during the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, on July 11, 2026. (Photo by ANDER GILLENEA / AFP)
Cosplayers pose for pictures outside the venue of the Bilibili World 2026 in Shanghai on July 12, 2026. (Photo by Hector RETAMAL / AFP)
Crew on the USCGC Eagle climb the rigging during the Sail Boston Parade of Sail in Boston Harbor in Boston, Massachusetts on July 11, 2026. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP)
Residents wade through floodwaters after heavy monsoon rains in Chattogram on July 12, 2026. Flash floods triggered by an active monsoon affecting parts of India and Bangladesh have killed 50 people in Bangladesh’s Chattogram Division over the past week, the government said. (Photo by Rabin Chowdhury / AFP)
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