PICTURES: Step inside the magical world of the Royal Countess Zingara

A new chapter of The Royal Countess Zingara has opened at Melrose Arch, marking the celebrated dinner-cirque production's return to Johannesburg after more than a decade.

Set within a reimagined Spiegeltent inspired by African kingdoms and historic trade routes, La Dolce Royal combines acrobatics, music, theatre and dining in an immersive production featuring performers from South Africa and around the world.

Photographer Michel Bega documented the circus magic.

Sonwabo Tsotetsi seen at the entrance. The visual design of the pavilion draws on influences from across Africa, the Mediterranean and the Middle East, combining architectural and decorative elements into a unique setting. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Jenna Kristen Roll performs on top of a swaying poll above crowds as they arrive. The mirrored pavilion was conceived by designer Richard Griffin. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Jenny le Roux performs in the pavillion. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Performers Jamie Swan and Beata Surmiak in a roller-skate act, bringing fast-paced circus skills to the stage beneath the mirrored tent canopy. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Singers Andrea Anthony, Naz Lieberman and Edith Plaatjies perform on stage. Audiences are treated to a combination of live entertainment and a four-course dining experience. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Glory Elumba, left, and Rory Avenstrup joke around backstage. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Kevin Ellis poses for a photograph in-between greeting guests as they arrive. Guests are welcomed into the world of La Dolce Royal by theatrical characters, such as Ellis, including others such as the mysterious Timekeeper and the Weeping Woman. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Contortionist Lunga performs. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Johnny Razor poses for a photograph in costume. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Tarot card reader Adrian van der Velden interacts with a guest. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Gareth Greaves poses for a photograph backstage while preparing for a show. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Jenny le Roux performs. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Viqui Perez applies her make-up backstage. The production features a cast of South African and international artists performing a range of aerial, acrobatic and musical acts, including former Cirque du Soleil artists. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Gem-Dior Meltz Phillips does make-up and costume touch-ups using the mirrors in the mirrored pavilion. At the centre of the experience is the redesigned Spiegeltent, enclosed within a large ochre-coloured pavilion inspired by the grandeur of historic royal courts. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Kyle Macranas prepares backstage. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Guests and performers dance in the mirrored pavilion at the after-party following the performance. Directed by Craig Leo and Valentina Leo, La Dolce Royal blends circus arts, live music and theatrical storytelling within an immersive environment. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Guests pose for a photograph in front of a heart-shaped light at the entrance. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

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