PICTURES: Swan Lake ballet takes to Joburg stage

For the first time in nearly 30 years, South Africa's two leading classical ballet companies, Joburg Ballet and Cape Town City Ballet, have joined forces to present one of the greatest ballet classics, Swan Lake.

Kirstel Paterson during the performance. The Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra under conductor Eddie Clayton will play Tchaikovsky’s majestic Swan Lake score for the Johannesburg season. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen