PICTURES: Swan Lake ballet takes to Joburg stage

For the first time in nearly 30 years, South Africa's two leading classical ballet companies, Joburg Ballet and Cape Town City Ballet, have joined forces to present one of the greatest ballet classics, Swan Lake.
Kirstel Paterson during the performance. The Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra under conductor Eddie Clayton will play Tchaikovsky’s majestic Swan Lake score for the Johannesburg season. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Swan Lake runs in Johannesburg and Cape Town in July and August.
Dancers from the Joburg Ballet and the Cape Town City Ballet perform, 3 July 2025, during their final dress rehearsal for Swan Lake at the Joburg Theater, Braamfontein. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Cristina Nakos. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Gabriel Fernandes. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Leusson Muniz. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Axton Green performs the role of the evil Von Rothbart. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Dancers from the Joburg Ballet and the Cape Town City Ballet in Johannesburg. The ballet will transfer to the Cape Town International Convention Centre for four performances from 25 to 27 July with a specially assembled orchestra under the baton of conductor Brandon Phillips. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
The production of Swan Lake that the two companies are presenting was originally staged in Cape Town by French dancer Attilio Labis in 1971. Acclaimed SA choreographer Veronica Paeper will be responsible for restaging the ballet this year. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Swan Lake opened at the Joburg Theatre on Friday 4 July with nine performances running through to Sunday 13 July. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Kirstel Paterson performs in the rold of Odette-Odile and Leusson Muniz as Prince Siegfried, during a dress rehearsal of Swan Lake at the Joburg Theatre. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Dancers from the Joburg Ballet and the Cape Town City Ballet prepare backstage. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Dancer Sasha Barnes applies make-up backstage, 3 July 2025, during the final dress rehearsal for Swan Lake at the Joburg Theater, Braamfontein. For the first time in nearly 30 years, South Africa’s two leading classical ballet companies, Joburg Ballet and Cape Town City Ballet, have joined forces to present one of the greatest ballet classics in Johannesburg and Cape Town in July and August. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Dancer Isabella Redman prepares in the dressing rooms. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Dancer Caitlin Smith applies make-up backstage. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Dancers from the Joburg Ballet and the Cape Town City Ballet are seen from backstage. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Kirstel Paterson and Leusson Muniz warm-up backstage. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Dancers stretch and warm-up backstage at the Joburg Theatre. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Close on 150 years after its first performance in Moscow in 1877, this saga of love and betrayal remains at the pinnacle of classical ballet, performed by ballet companies around the world with its leading role danced by the great ballerinas of every generation. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Kirstel Paterson and Leusson Muniz perform. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Kirstel Paterson. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
