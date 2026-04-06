24 hours in pictures, 6 April 2026

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Ukrainian rescuers work at a site of a heavily damaged residential building following a massive strike in Odesa on April 6, 2026, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. A Russian strike on the southern Ukrainian port city of Odesa killed three people including a child. (Photo by Oleksandr GIMANOV / AFP) Spanish bullfighter David de Miranda is hit by a Garcigrande bull during the first bullfight of the season at La Maestranza bullring in Seville on April 5, 2026. (Photo by CRISTINA QUICLER / AFP) Motorists queue to pass through the Grasmare Toll Plaza, south of Johannesburg, 6 April 2026, as the Easter holidays come to an end. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen Polish bachelors wearing traditional straw costumes parade through the streets and splash water on the villagers in a ritual for fertility and a bountiful harvest as they celebrate Easter Monday in Dobra, Lesser Poland Voivodeship on April 6, 2026. (Photo by Sergei GAPON / AFP) A person runs along the Sunday bike route in front of a section of the metal guardrail at the so-called “Roundabout of the Disappeared,” plastered with photographs of missing persons, in Mexico City on April 5, 2026. The UN Committee on Enforced Disappearances (CED) will ask that Mexico’s case be sent to the General Assembly, a move the government dismissed as “biased.” The CED said its decision relies on information indicating that enforced disappearances, amounting to crimes against humanity, have been and continue to be committed in Mexico. (Photo by Yuri CORTEZ / AFP) More than 50 couples attend a mass wedding ceremony held as part of Easter celebrations at International Pentecostal Holiness Church in Zuurbekom town of Johannesburg, South Africa on April 50, 2026. (Photo by Ihsaan Haffejee/Anadolu via Getty Images) Foreign tourists drive go-karts past a gas station in Tokyo on April 6, 2026. (Photo by Yuichi YAMAZAKI / AFP) A woman walks past mockups of Iranian missiles along Valiasr Square in Tehran on April 6, 2026. Israeli strikes killed the intelligence chief of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, as the Islamic republic on April 6 defied threats from the US President to devastate civilian infrastructure if it does not reopen the Strait of Hormuz. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP) Participants in historical costumes and on horseback are seen during the traditional St George’s Cavalcade (Georgiritt) in Traunstein, southern Germany on Easter Monday on April 6, 2026. The annual ride is a horse pilgrimage to honor Saint George and takes the participants from the Bavarian town of Traunstein to the chapel of Ettendorf, where they are blessed. (Photo by Christof STACHE / AFP) Participants wave burning torches before lighting the Easter fire on a hill in Attendorn, western Germany on April 5, 2026. Easter fires are traditionally lit all over Germany on Holy Saturday and Easter Sunday. In Attendorn, Easter fires with huge crosses are burned on four hills. In addition, burning torches are waved, with which fire circles are painted in the air. (Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / AFP) A pedestrian wearing reflective attire looks on near the entrance of the Sacre Coeur Basilica atop Montmartre hill, on Easter Monday in Paris on April 6, 2026. (Photo by Ian LANGSDON / AFP) This picture shows the moon behind the Eiffel Tower in Paris on April 6, 2026. (Photo by Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / AFP) Scarlet ibises (Eudocimus ruber) stand on a tree in a heronry in Cumaral, Meta department, Colombia on April 5, 2026. (Photo by Luis ACOSTA / AFP) MORE PICTURES: Nature photography at its best