24 hours in pictures, 7 April 2026

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

This handout picture released on April 7, 2026, by NASA shows a portion of the Moon coming into view along the terminator – the boundary between lunar day and night – where low-angle sunlight casts long, dramatic shadows across the surface, as seen from the Orion spacecraft on April 6, 2026. The Artemis II astronauts wrapped up their lunar flyby as they continue their journey back to Earth on Tuesday, bringing with them rich celestial observations including little-known lunar craters, a solar eclipse and meteor strikes that scientists hope will open doors. (Photo by Handout / NASA / AFP) Volunteers help police personnel in destroying poppy cultivation in the Parang Ghar area of Mohmand district on April 6, 2026. (Photo by Abdul MAJEED / AFP) Motorists drive through damaged roads and sewer water along Khoza Street in Mohlakeng Ext 4, west of Johannesburg, 7 April 2026. For the past two years the community alleges that the counsellor has been aware of the problem but nothing is done to resolve the issue. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen Adv Mokotedi Mpshe SC testifies at the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) Inquiry at Sci-Bono Discovery Centre on April 07, 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The inquiry was established to investigate allegations of political interference in the investigations of apartheid era crimes. (Photo by Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle) Children covered in white powder pose for a photograph near the Door of No Return monument in Ouidah on April 6, 2026. (Photo by OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT / AFP) Mohlakeng resident Bree Nomandla cleans at the corner of Ralerata and Nhlapo Streets after a delivery protest by members of the community, west of Johannesburg, 7 April 2026. Residents protested against the lack of police vehicles, unprocedural practises, corrupt police officers and unlawful arrests. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen A US-AF Boeing F-15E Strike Eagle fight/bomber taxis after landing at RAF Lakenheath on April 07, 2026 in Lakenheath, England. Keir Starmer has pledged to deny the US permission to use British sovereign bases, including RAF Lakenheath, for offensive operations against Iranian infrastructure. While limited access for defensive missions was previously approved, the UK has drawn a firm line against strikes targeting civilian facilities. Over the weekend, President Donald Trump issued a “final warning” to Iran, threatening a massive four-hour “obliteration” of its civilian infrastructure if the Strait of Hormuz is not reopened by his deadline of 20:00 Eastern Time today. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images) A displaced man sleeps on a street next to a billboard showing Beirut’s Marina on April 6, 2026. Lebanon was drawn into the Middle East war on March 2 when Tehran-backed militant group Hezbollah launched attacks on Israel to avenge the killing of the Iranian leader. Israel has responded with broad strikes across Lebanon and a ground offensive. The war has displaced upwards of a million people in Lebanon and killed more than 1,400 people in the country, including 54 medics and three Indonesian UN peacekeepers in the south. (Photo by Dimitar DILKOFF / AFP) Iraqi school children play on US and Israel flags on the ground during a anti-US and Israeli demonstration in Baghdad on on April 7, 2026. Iran said critical infrastructure, including two bridges, was struck April 7 by the United States and Israel, with US President Donald Trump warning “a whole civilisation will die” if a midnight deadline for a deal to open the Strait of Hormuz was not met. The strikes came as Iran’s Revolutionary Guards warned they would deprive the United States and its allies of oil and gas if Washington crossed Tehran’s “red lines”. (Photo by AHMAD AL-RUBAYE / AFP) A man pulls his rickshaw cart laden with utensils as it rains in the old quarters of Delhi on April 7, 2026. (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP) This slow-shutter photograph captures pigeons perched on electrical wires while others take flight amid the rain in the old quarters of Delhi on April 7, 2026. (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP) A man shoots a video on his mobile phone as a gust of wind scatters the water of a fountain in Berlin on April 6, 2026. (Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP) Passengers walk on a platform at the main railway station in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, on April 7, 2026. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) People visit the exhibition “Marilyn Monroe: 100 ans!” dedicated to US actress Marilyn Monroe at the Cinematheque de Paris in Paris on April 7, 2026. A new perspective on Marilyn Monroe: one hundred years after her birth, the actress – long reduced to her physical appearance and her roles as an innocent blonde – is now celebrated as a feminist icon and a pioneer of a form of resistance within Hollywood, at the heart of an exhibition in Paris. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP) US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump address the crowd as they host the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House on April 6, 2026, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kent Nishimura / AFP) A young woman looks at her phone during a blackout in Matanzas, Cuba, on April 6, 2026. Matanzas is one of the Cuban cities most affected by electricity shortages, at times going more than 24 hours without power, despite being home to the Antonio Guiteras Thermoelectric Plant, one of the country’s most important. (Photo by AFP) An oil tanker is docked unloading crude oil at the port in Qingdao, in China’s eastern Shandong province, on April 7, 2026. (Photo by CN-STR / AFP) People walk past a deflating hot air balloon bearing images of Romuald Wadagni, presidential candidate, and Mariam Chabi Talata, vice presidential candidate, in Cotonou, on April 6, 2026. (Photo by OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT / AFP) MORE: 24 hours in pictures, 6 April 2026