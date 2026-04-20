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24 hours in pictures, 20 April 2026

Picture of Michel Bega

Compiled by Michel Bega

Multimedia Editor

5 minute read

20 April 2026

06:30 pm

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Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

10-Day Ceasefire In Effect In Lebanon

A car that was damaged by an Israeli air-strike is seen in Beirut’s southern suburb of Dahieh, on April 20, 2026 in Beirut, Lebanon. At 00:00 on April 17, a 10-day ceasefire took effect that is meant to pause fighting between Israeli forces and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah. The agreement was announced the night before by U.S. President Donald Trump and described as a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon; Hezbollah acknowledged the ceasefire but did not directly confirm it would abide by it. (Photo by Ryan Murphy/Getty Images)

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Pope Leo XIV
Pope Leo XIV waves to the crowd from the Popemobile as he arrives to lead the Holy Mass at the Saurimo esplanade in Saurimo on the eighth day of an 11-day apostolic journey to Africa, on April 20, 2026. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP)
Relatives of the deceased, including children, mourn
Relatives of the deceased, including children, mourn during the funeral for two Palestinians killed in an Israeli attack on Bureij camp, in Deir al Balah, Gaza, Palestine on April 20, 2026. (Photo by Moiz Salhi/Anadolu via Getty Images)
A container ship, the Nansha Express
A container ship, the Nansha Express makes its way towards Antwerp on the River Thames, after loading at the London Gateway Port, on April 20, 2026 in Canvey Island, England. The disruption to oil and gas shipments through the Strait of Hormuz caused by the US-Iran war has caused global market volatility and raised concerns about fuel supply in a range of countries, including the UK. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
People attend a mass during the 2026 Fearless Congress
People attend a mass during the 2026 Fearless Congress at the Sanctuary of the Mexican Martyrs in Tlaquepaque, Jalisco state, Mexico on April 19, 2026. The Fearless Congress is hosted by conservative Catholics from Regnum Christi, a lay movement of the Legionaries of Christ, in response to the “attack on masculinity” that is growing in Mexico amid the rise of feminism, according to the event’s organizers on their website. On April 16, 2026, feminist organizations protested against the event in front of the Ministry of the Interior, arguing that it spreads “hate speech” and highlighting the severe gender-based violence in Mexico. (Photo by Ulises RUIZ / AFP)
A transgender sex worker stands in front of Mexican riot police
A transgender sex worker stands in front of Mexican riot police officers during a protest against the Gran Tenochtitlan bike path and the organisation of the World Cup in Mexico City on April 19, 2026. The Gran Tenochtitlan is an infrastructure project designed to connect Banorte Stadium (formerly Azteca Stadium) with other points of interest in Mexico City, according to the local government. (Photo by LUIS CORTES / AFP)
The color of the sea changed as a result of the plankton proliferation in Turkiye's Tekirdag
An aerial view of the Tekirdag coast of the Marmara Sea, which has turned orange and brown in places due to the proliferation of plankton in Tekirdag, Turkiye on April 20, 2026. (Photo by Mesut Karaduman/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Artifacts unearthed during the construction of the new metro line
Artifacts unearthed during the construction of the new metro line are on display at the Colosseum (Colosseo) metro station in Rome on April 19, 2026. (Photo by TIZIANA FABI / AFP)
Children wade through floodwaters following heavy rainfall
Children wade through floodwaters following heavy rainfall in Guwahati on April 20, 2026. (Photo by Biju BORO / AFP)
A vendor sweeps the floor as he opens his shop
A vendor sweeps the floor as he opens his shop next to a mural of Hindu deity Shiva at Ahilyabai Ghat along the banks of the river Ganges in Varanasi on April 20, 2026. (Photo by Niharika KULKARNI / AFP)
French bikers Ethan Poirier and Matthias Poirier
French bikers Ethan Poirier and Matthias Poirier ride a sidecar motorcycle as they compete in the first of twelve rounds of the FIM SideCarCross World Championship in Castelnau-de-Levis, south-western France on April 19, 2026. (Photo by Valentine CHAPUIS / AFP)
Chinese-made cars from brands including MG
Chinese-made cars from brands including MG are seen before being loaded onto ships for export at the Dongfang Port Company terminal in Lianyungang, in China’s eastern Jiangsu province on April 20, 2026. (Photo by CN-STR / AFP)
An often heard, but rarely seen Cettis Warbler
An often heard, but rarely seen Cettis Warbler in bushes on April 20, 2026 in Canvey Island, United Kingdom. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

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