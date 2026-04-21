24 hours in pictures, 21 April 2026

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Police National Commissioner Fannie Masemola appears at Pretoria Magistrate’s Court over a controversial R360m SAPS tender on April 21, 2026 in Pretoria, South Africa. Masemola faces criminal charges linked to alleged breaches of the Public Finance Management Act. (Photo by Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu) Residents cheer as they gather outside where Pope Leo XIV will meet with authorities, civil society and the diplomatic corps at the Presidential Palace in Malabo on the ninth day of an 11-day apostolic journey to Africa, on April 21, 2026. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP) The Italian flagged cruise ship ‘Aida Stella’ arrives at the port of Alanya district in Antalya, Turkiye, on April 21, 2026. (Photo by Mert Canturk/Anadolu via Getty Images) Sudanese women arrange containers filled with free food placed in front of the home of the founder of the “Community Kitchen” initiative, as another take her’s away, in Omdurman on April 21, 2026. The top United Nations official in Sudan told AFP on April 16, 2026, that the country, facing the world’s largest humanitarian crisis, has been “abandoned” as the war between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) enters its fourth year. (Photo by Khaled DESOUKI / AFP) Auction item ‘Phil Collins – Played Signed Premier 1035 Snare Drum, Chrome’ is seen at The King’s Trust 50th anniversary auction featuring the Phil Collins archive at The Peninsula Hotel on April 21, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images) A boatman smokes a cigarette while waiting for customers inside his Shikara, a traditional wooden boat, at the iconic Dal Lake in Srinagar on April 21, 2026. In the once-booming resort towns of India-controlled Kashmir, hoteliers are switching on the lights to welcome a trickle of visitors, a year after militants opened fire on holidaymakers in an attack that killed 26 people. (Photo by MANAN VATSYAYANA / AFP) A woman visits the Bull&Stein stand at the Salone del Mobile Milano, International Furnishing and Design Fair, taking place at the Fiera Milano venue, in Rho on the outskirts of Milan, northern Italy, on April 21, 2026. (Photo by Stefano RELLANDINI / AFP) Children with their families climb atop old tanks and military vehicles at the Israeli Armoured Corps memorial in Latrun, between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, on April 21, 2026, the day after Israel commemorates Remembrance Day for fallen soldiers or Yom HaZikaron. At sunset on April 20, gatherings at military cemeteries and war memorials took place to commemorate Remembrance Day which gives way to public performances, street parties and general merrymaking to mark 78 years since the declaration of the Israeli state in 1948. (Photo by Jack GUEZ / AFP) A woman walks past an anti-US and anti-Israel mural, in Tehran on April 21 2026, amid a ceasefire in the region. With the end of a two-week ceasefire approaching, the White House said US Vice President was ready to return to Pakistan for fresh negotiations to end a conflict that has sent crude soaring and revived inflation fears. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP) A student rides on the back of a covered electric scooter after school in a hutong neighbourhood on April 21, 2026 in the old historic area of Beijing, China. (Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images) MORE: 24 hours in pictures, 20 April 2026 Read more PICTURES: The state of the world revealed in World Press Photo 2026 winners