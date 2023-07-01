LISTEN: Can new Mitsubishi Triton challenge Hilux and Ranger?

By Jaco Van Der Merwe

The all-new Mitsubishi Triton is unveiled on 26 July. But will this bakkie be able to gain lost ground on the Toyota Hilux and Ford Ranger?

The Citizen Motoring‘s Jaco van der Merwe and Charl Bosch discuss the Mitsubishi Triton’s prospects ahead of its global reveal on this week’s edition of the Pitstop podcast.

After being South Africa’s second best-selling bakkie behind the Toyota Hilux at one stage, the Mitsubishi Triton has struggled.

In May, the Mitsubishi Triton was only the 12th best-selling bakkie in Mzansi. The Toyota Hilux (2 798) led the way, followed by the Ford Ranger (2 104), Isuzu D-Max (1 555), Nissan NP200 (1 157) and Mahindra Pik Up (639). The GWM P-Series (494), Toyota Land Cruiser PU (371), VW Amarok (330), Nissan Navara (318) and GWM Steed (99) completed the top 10.

The JAC X-Series (55) was 11th, followed by the Mitsubishi Triton (53).

Mitsubishi has been desperately trying to regain some bakkie market share of late. Last year, they rolled out the more affordable GL double cab and workhorse single cabs.

New Mitsubishi Triton reimagined

But the introduction of an all-new model could be the Japanese carmaker’s real chance of selling more bakkies.

“The all-new Triton has been completely reimagined under the design concept Beast Mode, or audacious and daring,” said Seiji Watanabe, division general manager of design, Mitsubishi Motors.

“While expressing the toughness and powerfulness expected of a pickup truck, the all-new Triton combines agility with the brand’s robust design to create an imposing look.

“Tough and reliable, the all-new Triton will make customers want to go on any adventure. Please look forward to seeing it in full this July,” Watanabe added.

The all-new Mitsubishi Triton will be available for African markets, but Mitsubishi Motors South Africa (MMSA) has not rubber stamped it yet.

Jeff Alisson, MMSA general manager for marketing, did say “current as well as new fans will show an overwhelming interest in the all-new Triton, which will strengthen MMSA’s lifestyle attraction”.