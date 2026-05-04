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Sports roundup: Junior Boks on top, URC teams back in action

Picture of Jacques van der Westhuyzen Picture of Jacques van der Westhuyzen

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen and Carlos Muchave

2 minute read

4 May 2026

12:51 pm

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There's also plenty more to read about in The Citizen daily online and in print.

Junior Springboks plyers

The Junior Springboks have been in fine form at the U20 Rugby Championship in Gqeberha. Picture: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images

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There’s been plenty happening around the world, with football leagues here and abroad close to wrapping up while the major rugby competitions are also heading towards their conclusions.

The United Rugby Championship has two regular rounds remaining before the quarter-finals and three of the four South African teams are in the mix to finish in the top eight.

After the semi-finals of both the Champions and Challenge Cup competitions this last weekend, all the URC sides are back in action this weekend.

Locally, the Junior Springboks wrapped up the U20 Rugby Championship title with a good win against Australia in Gqeberha on Sunday. They previously beat Argentina and have one match to go, against New Zealand this coming weekend.

The Springboks are also getting closer to their season kickoff, against the Barbarians late next month.

There’s plenty more to read about in The Citizen, including a nice feature on ultra-trail running star Ryan Sandes as well as how things went down in the schools rugby action at the weekend. And let’s not forget the good performances of some of our relay teams at the World Relays Championships held in Gaborone.

Keep an eye on The Citizen daily, online and in print for all your sporting news.

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Betway Premiership Junior Springboks United Rugby Championship

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