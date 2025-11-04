The Esteemed Her: A movement empowering women to rise together [VIDEO]

The launch event brought together women from diverse backgrounds to connect, uplift, and champion one another through shared stories and collective strength.

The Esteemed Her movement on Saturday launched its women’s empowerment initiative, ‘Woven in Strength’.

The event brought together women from diverse backgrounds to connect and champion one another through shared stories.

The Esteemed Her was founded by Phumi Nkomokazi to create a safe and empowering space for women navigating the challenges of corporate life, business and personal growth.

“Our goal is to remind every woman that she is seen, valued and equipped with the power to make a difference,” said Nkomokazi.

The launch featured speakers and conversations about unity and compassion among women. Guests were encouraged to embrace their individuality while supporting the collective empowerment of others.

One of the speakers, Nomvula Makgotlho, chief director at the department of small business development, said: “It’s a platform with people who are moving with emotional and physical scars, but it’s a platform that is meant to heal the soul and heal the flesh. What makes it unique is that it’s anchored in spirituality.”

The Esteemed Her is a women-led initiative committed to fostering sisterhood, mentorship and empowerment. Through curated events, workshops and community outreach, it aims to uplift women and help them make a lasting impact.

