WATCH: South African Special Task Force competes at UAE SWAT Challenge

The South African Special Task Force takes on some of the best law enforcement agencies from around the world at the UAE SWAT challenge.

This year, 109 teams competed in the seventh UAE SWAT Challenge, which took place at Dubai’s Al Ruwayyah Training City.

Competitors from Dubai Police, Ajman, Abu Dhabi, and more than 25 countries, including South Africa, Kazakhstan, China and Kenya.

Chile and South Africa were the only two countries participating with mixed-gender teams.

Teams faced the five main challenges in the competition: the ‘Tactical Challenge’, ‘Assault Challenge’, ‘Officer Rescue’, ‘High Tower’, and ‘Obstacle Course’.

The South African Special Task Force competes on day four of the UAE SWAT Challenge. Picture: Screengrab

Each event requires teams to complete missions as quickly as possible to earn the maximum points.

Key tasks include precision target shooting, handling multiple weapons, evacuating heavy dummies, navigating complex obstacles, fast‑rope descents from the tower, and a range of other skill‑based drills.

Team Kazakhstan “C” was crowned overall champions of the seventh edition of the UAE SWAT Challenge 2026 after securing first place in the general standings with a total of 536 points.

Kazakhstan “A” followed in second place with 515 points, while China Police “C” claimed third place overall with 493 points.

The South African Special Task Force managed to end the tournament in 39th position with a points tally of 351.

The winning teams were honoured by His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, on the fifth and final day of the challenge, the Obstacle Course.

The organising committee of the UAE SWAT Challenge praised the outstanding commitment and professionalism displayed by the teams.

