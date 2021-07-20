Celtic go down under for inspiration as they embark on new campaign

Phumelela

Former European Cup winners Glasgow Celtic start in the early preliminary rounds of this year's UEFA Champions League with a new Australian coach in charge, as they seek to get the better of Danish opposition tonight.

SOCCER 10 POOL OF THE DAY

Tuesday 20 July

S10 V3

M1 Lincoln Red Imps vs CFR Cluj: Huge game for Gibraltar’s top club in the Champions League after they scored five last week against Luxembourg opposition in the previous round. Cluj had to go into extra time last week to overcome Borac Banja Luka of Bosnia..



M2 Falkenberg vs Jonkopings Sodra: Falkenberg are in second last place in the Swedish second division. Jonkopings have won four of their past five outings



M3 Hamilton Academicals vs Ayr United: These sides meet for a second successive season in the Scottish League. Accies edged Ayr 2-1 in their last meeting last October.



M4 Dinamo Zagreb vs Omonia Nicosia: Zagreb suffered a surprise defeat in the opening game of the Croatia league on Friday. Omonia won the Super Cup in Cyprus last week but needed a penalty shootout to do.



M5 Ferencvaros vs Zalgiris: Both clubs won home and away in the previous round of the Champions League with Ferencvaros seeing off opposition from Kosovo while the Lithuanian champions knocked out Linfield of Northern Ireland.



M6 Rapid Wien vs Sparta Praha: Austria’s Rapid Vienna got through one rounds of the Champions League last season before elimination. Sparta are in the Champions League for the first time in five years.



M7 Glasgow Celtic vs Fc Midtjylland: Both sides finished runners-up in their respective domestic seasons last year. Midtjylland lost to Odense at home in their opening game of the new season on Friday.



M8 Elgin City vs Kelty Hearts: Elgin City have conceded seven goals in their first two games in this year’s Scottish League Cup group phase. Kelty Hearts beat East Fife 3-0 at home on Saturday for a first ever win in the competition as the enter the Scottish league for the first time.



M9 Kilmarnock vs Greenock Morton: Morton are 2-1 ahead of Kilmarnock in only three previous clashes between the two Scottish clubs, who will meet four more times this coming season in the Championship after this League Cup group tie.



M10 Folgore vs Hibernians: Folgore from San Marino have lost all three previous matches they have played in European club competition. Hibernians from Malta have dropped into the Conference League after losing 5-0 on aggregate.

Suggested permutation:

R8.00 3 x 3 x 1 x 1 x 1 x 1,2 x 1,2 x 1 x 1 x 3